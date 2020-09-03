The fourth round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Friday, September 4, at the RedBud 1 National in Buchanon, Michigan.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

The RedBud 2 National will take place on Monday, September 4.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold and live on NBC Sports Network starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place at the MXGP of Italy on Sunday, September 6, as well. This will be the first of three consecutive rounds in Italy, which will take place on September 6, 9, and 13.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

RedBud 1