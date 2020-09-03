Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: RedBud 1 and 2 and MXGP of Italy

How to Watch RedBud 1 and 2 and MXGP of Italy

September 3, 2020 1:00pm

The fourth round the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Friday, September 4, at the RedBud 1 National in Buchanon, Michigan.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

The RedBud 2 National will take place on Monday, September 4.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold and live on NBC Sports Network starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place at the MXGP of Italy on Sunday, September 6, as well. This will be the first of three consecutive rounds in Italy, which will take place on September 6, 9, and 13.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

RedBud 1

  • Motocross

    RedBud National I

     Friday, September 4
    RedBud MX
    Buchanan, MI US United States
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 4 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 4 - 1:10 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 4 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 4 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 4 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 4 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      September 4 - 10:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2 (Delayed)
      September 4 - 11:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The 2020 RedBud 1 National broadcast/streaming schedule.
The 2020 RedBud 1 National broadcast/streaming schedule. Pro Motocross

RedBud 2

  • Motocross

    RedBud National II

     Monday, September 7
    RedBud MX
    Buchanan, MI US United States
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 7 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 7 - 1:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 7 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 7 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 7 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 7 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 7 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 7 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Italy

     Sunday, September 6
    Faenza
    Ravenna, 45 IT Italy
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      September 6 - 3:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      September 6 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      September 6 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      September 6 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      September 6 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      September 6 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States122
2Marvin Musquin La Reole France109
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States96
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States95
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States89
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France135
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States131
3Alex Martin Millville, MN United States100
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States95
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States90
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands213
2Tim Gajser Slovenia167
3Antonio Cairoli Italy163
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania163
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands146
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France224
2Jago Geerts Belgium205
3Maxime Renaux France168
4Jed Beaton Australia148
5Ben Watson United Kingdom147
Full Standings

RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS

Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites

Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders

Episode 3: 250 Class

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Live Timing

Race Center

450 and 250 Class Entry Lists

RedBud 1 Injury Report

2020 AMA National Numbers

Teams

General Info

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Track Map

The RedBud 1 National track map.
The RedBud 1 National track map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Animated Track map

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Pro Motocross

Twitter—@ProMotocross

Instagram—@ProMotocross

Facebook—@AmericanMotocross

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Friday, September 4

7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews 

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle

4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle

8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Buchanan, Michigan.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now