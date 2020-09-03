Daytona 1973: The '73 AMA Pro Motocross Series started on the infield of another southern speedway, also on a Saturday and also enveloped by a bunch of road racing events. These were the pre-supercross series years, and so the Daytona event, formerly part of Bill West's Florida Winter-AMA Series, got a promotion of sorts and become the first round of the '73 Pro Motocross tour. Pierre Karsmakers (Yamaha) won the 500 class while Husqvarna rider Bob Grossi topped the 250s. The race also marked the debut of the new Honda Elsinore CR250M, piloted by the Jones brothers, Gary and Dewayne.

1974 Hangtown National: The first time that the already-popular Hangtown event appeared on the actual AMA Pro Motocross schedule was 1974, and it was very unique in that it was the first ever three-in-one round, as the 500 and 250 classes would be joined by the new 125cc class, but only for this round. The winners turned out to be Mike Hartwig (500), Billy Grossi (250) and rookie sensation Marty Smith (125), who won the first-ever 125 National in his first-ever pro race. He would go on to win the first 125 AMA National Championship. MX Sports Pro Racing recently announced that the annual rookie of the year award would now be called the Marty Smith Rookie of the Year Award in the late hero's honor.

1975 Appalachia Lake National: This obscure 1975 race was unique in that it was not only a 125 AMA National, but the last-ever Inter-Am race for the 250 class. As expected, Marty Smith won the 125 class on his works Honda while Suzuki's Tony DiStefano topped the 250 class, wrapping up the shortened three-race series title with a clean sweep. This would mark the last time an AMA Pro Motocross event would be part of any other series.