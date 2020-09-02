Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: RedBud 1

Injury Report RedBud 1

September 2, 2020 5:00pm
by:

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | TBD

Comment: Anderson experienced substantial pain in his arm during the first moto at Ironman, causing him to pull off and sit the second moto out. It’s the same arm Anderson broke in 2019, and it’s suspected there could be a problem with the surgical plate that was installed at that time. The team will know more regarding Anderson’s status on Thursday.

Max Anstie – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Anstie crashed hard at Ironman and told us his whole body is beat up, especially his jaw. At the track it was originally thought his jaw was broken due to extensive swelling and blood in Anstie’s mouth, but It ended up checking out okay. He’s in for RedBud.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: A fractured scaphoid will keep Hand off the bars for the rest of the season.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger will miss the rest of the season due to a dislocated wrist. He’s got roughly eight weeks before he can start riding again. 

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.

Joey Savatgy – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Savatgy crashed in the first moto and was unable to rejoin due to a tweaked ankle. He was unsure about racing the second moto but ended up being able to soldier to ninth place. He’s in for RedBud.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb is out for the season with several herniated discs in his back. The injury stems from his big crash in Arlington earlier this year.

Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy Align Media
250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Forkner is out for the season after a supercross crash resulted in injuries to his pancreas, liver, kidneys, and spleen. Part of his pancreas, and all of his spleen, were removed. Forkner is back on his KX250 but will not be lining up for any points-paying gate drops for the remainder of the calendar year.

Jarrett Frye – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Frye tore his ACL in February. He’s scheduled to return to action at Spring Creek.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks is currently out due to injuries sustained during supercross. He’s expected to miss the whole season.

Ty Masterpool – LEG | IN

Comment: Masterpool will return to racing this weekend at RedBud 1 after breaking his leg in June.

Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Mosiman is out for RedBud with a concussion.

Michael Mosiman
Michael Mosiman Align Media

Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT

Comment: Nichols underwent surgery to repair damage to his hand suffered in supercross and will miss the entire season.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith is out for the season due to a torn ACL suffered at Daytona. Like Forkner, Smith is riding again but will not compete in any nationals this year.

Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | in

Comment: Sanayei crashed at the opener and popped his shoulder out. He’d hoped to return to racing at Ironman, but that didn’t happen. Kawasaki confirmed Sanayei will indeed race RedBud 1.

Jalek Swoll – HEAD | IN

Comment: Swoll will return to action after suffering a mild concussion at the opener.

Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT

Comment: Tapia suffered a major crash in early August and sustained fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra that required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills.

