450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | TBD

Comment: Anderson experienced substantial pain in his arm during the first moto at Ironman, causing him to pull off and sit the second moto out. It’s the same arm Anderson broke in 2019, and it’s suspected there could be a problem with the surgical plate that was installed at that time. The team will know more regarding Anderson’s status on Thursday.

Max Anstie – BANGED UP | IN

Comment: Anstie crashed hard at Ironman and told us his whole body is beat up, especially his jaw. At the track it was originally thought his jaw was broken due to extensive swelling and blood in Anstie’s mouth, but It ended up checking out okay. He’s in for RedBud.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: A fractured scaphoid will keep Hand off the bars for the rest of the season.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger will miss the rest of the season due to a dislocated wrist. He’s got roughly eight weeks before he can start riding again.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.

Joey Savatgy – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Savatgy crashed in the first moto and was unable to rejoin due to a tweaked ankle. He was unsure about racing the second moto but ended up being able to soldier to ninth place. He’s in for RedBud.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb is out for the season with several herniated discs in his back. The injury stems from his big crash in Arlington earlier this year.