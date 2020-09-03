Fantasy Talk

This weekend features an interesting dynamic. We will have two rounds over the course of four days, at the same facility. Similar to Loretta Lynn’s, PulpMX Fantasy players will have the opportunity to pick any rider they want on the RedBud course. While that may be an equalizer, the recovery factor may be in play. The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has never seen a turnaround this quick. That turnaround will be a fitness test for the riders and a stress test for teams and motorcycles. While Friday’s event should be business as usual, the most prepared will succeed on Monday. The weather looks to be cooperating as of now but even in ideal conditions, that second moto on Monday afternoon is going to be a tough go. If a rider’s fitness was already in question, I would highly suggest either picking them at the first RedBud round or not at all. The soreness and lack of energy will be weighing heavily on some. Keep in mind, this turnaround won’t be a problem for the likes of Eli Tomac. We are talking about fringe level privateers that can very well determine your fantasy success.

One big upside of the RedBud duo is that you can’t be locked out of picking your favorite rider over the two days of racing. The factor, though, is when and how he does on the day you are able to choose him. Case in point, I had both Benny Bloss and Justin Bogle on my team at Ironman. Both had up-and-down days, DNF’ing the first moto and then riding well in the second. That will leave them with solid upside at RedBud 1 on Friday. I will still have the opportunity to pick them on Monday but if they go have a great day on Friday, their value might be gone for Monday. That’s the cruelest part of fantasy. Timing a rider’s good days and bad days is impossible to do but is also the most critical factor. That factor can be attributed to nothing more than luck. Most players know who the best picks are within reason but that’s not enough. The best pick on Saturday morning can have mechanical issues and score a zero on Saturday afternoon. There is no way to predict that but it’s not any less torturous when you watch your rider’s name falling down the results column.

My best advice would be to use the data from RedBud 1 to help your team for RedBud 2. The conditions should be exactly the same on both days, so we should have an idea of what to expect. Plan out your likely picks for not only the RedBud rounds, but also who would be a good pick for Spring Creek and WW Ranch, too. The every-other-week pick availability should have you thinking multiple weeks out and who rides best on which tracks. Saving Jeremy Martin or Henry Miller for Spring Creek, for example, means not picking them at RedBud 2. Saving RJ Hampshire for WW Ranch means not picking him at Spring Creek. Nothing is certain when it comes to fantasy motocross, but there are ways to plan out a bit and make sure your best picks are available when you need them.