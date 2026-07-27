This 250 class in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship has almost everything fans could ask for. Great battles, once in a lifetime rides (think Sacha Coenen second moto at Southwick where he won with a broken collarbone), and the feeling every time riders line up that anyone could come away with the win. With six different overall winners in eight rounds, the only thing this class does not have is consistency. But bad luck? Yeah, there’s a lot of it. Two race winners have broken their collarbones, and another is out with a shoulder injury. The red plate has swapped hands so many times it's hard to keep track.

A few rounds back Cole Davies took control of the points lead when Jo Shimoda went out with injury. At the very next round at Spring Creek, Davies went down in the first turn and another rider hit his bike and put a hole in his gas tank. Davies was unable to finish the moto when his bike ran out of gas. From there Levi Kitchen retook the points lead heading into his home race of Washougal. A place he historically does not do well at.

Moto one at Washougal saw the points leader Kitchen laying on the ground in the first turn once again (thanks to another big pileup off the start). From almost last he was able to work his way up to sixth, with an incredible ride. Unfortunately for Levi, Cole Davies was out front, doing exactly what he needed to do to recover from a terrible day at Spring Creek the weekend before.

In the second moto, Levi did not go down, but he once again got a lack luster start. The problem was he put in so much effort in the first moto to come from the back it robbed most of his energy for the second moto.