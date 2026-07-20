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Cole Davies After Rough Spring Creek: “We’ll be back next week, and I expect nothing from myself other than to win”

July 20, 2026, 10:30am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the full post-race press conference from the Spring Creek National. 

Riders featured include:
250 Class: Julien Beaumer (KTM), Chance Hymas (Honda), Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki), and Cole Davies (Yamaha), plus 250 winning team manager Ian Harrison (Red Bull KTM).

450 Class: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), Jett Lawrence, and plus 450 winning team manager Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive).

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 1 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 9 - 1 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 8 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

July 18, 2026
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 5 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results
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