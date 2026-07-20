Cole Davies After Rough Spring Creek: “We’ll be back next week, and I expect nothing from myself other than to win”
July 20, 2026, 10:30am
Check out the full post-race press conference from the Spring Creek National.
Riders featured include:
250 Class: Julien Beaumer (KTM), Chance Hymas (Honda), Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki), and Cole Davies (Yamaha), plus 250 winning team manager Ian Harrison (Red Bull KTM).
450 Class: Hunter Lawrence (Honda), Haiden Deegan (Yamaha), Jett Lawrence, and plus 450 winning team manager Lars Lindstrom (Honda HRC Progressive).
Motocross
Spring Creek - 250July 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|1 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|9 - 1
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|8 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
Motocross
Spring Creek - 450July 18, 2026
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 5
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition