So, your kid, the number one kid keeps falling. I talked to Lars about it last week and he thinks it's the once a week practicing and then he’s not sharp coming into the weekend. Do you subscribe to that?

One hundred percent, those constant weeks of riding, and even on the days he would ride he wouldn’t ride much because he was trying to recover. This week we did an extra little bit of laps, an extra, let’s say, 20 minutes and like I said to him, “You made one mistake today. Last weekend you were like a frickin’ crash test dummy, you made three.” So, it's an improvement. It's not going to be like “Oh we do a few extra laps one week and all of a sudden you were great!” No, that’s just the natural progression it's going to take. This week nothing, just try to get that foot a little bit of a helper. And then the following just try to see if we can get some consistent laps. Because it's all about high speed and the feeling and the connection with that bike. He just doesn’t have it. He’s not riding, coming into the races, trying to go fast. Especially last weekend at Millville those crashes at the beginning of the day I’m like, “Bro, settle down. You’ve got to get back in tune with your bike because you’ve been so long off it.” Yeah for me it's exactly that, laps and high speed, you know?

Footpegs going to stay on? We like it?

We like it. He said it is quite weird how you use your hamstring more, it definitely does save your calf and your ankle, so it is quite interesting. Supercross it will be no good because it’ll limit your movement but at the moment it does help him. Because those first weeks when I believe he wasn’t really on speed, like Thunder Valley was a weird one where he did what he did there but he was trying to put his heel on the peg to try and save the ankle which then brought his knee forward which then put weight on the front. So then, his arms were getting tired and fatigues, his left leg was getting tired and fatigued so it was just more of like, “How can we balance the body so he doesn’t fatigue the three limbs he’s got” know what I mean?

I heard a little about the process and I heard Lars and Japan were very stressed about putting it into action, so you are to blame for that probably, but they were not stoked that there weren’t enough hours on it and enough other things to work through. But you being you, were just like, “Let’s do this.”

Yeah, it was. I think we ordered it overnight, it got to the farm by noon on Wednesday, by 2:30 we had cut it and tinked it back together me and Ty. And then I sent them a picture that night, measurements and all that and they were like, “Oh my Lord.” I was even nervous because its aluminum and I am like, “Ohhh this thing is probably going to break. This isn’t good.” So, I was pumped, Lars was like, “Dammit, Darren, you’re a pain in my ass.”