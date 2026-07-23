Washougal MX Park Will Be the Pro Motocross Military Appreciation Race This Weekend

Washougal MX Park has been a cornerstone of the Pro Motocross Championship since 1980, providing a scenic summer spectacle for one of the most densely populated regions of motocross fans in the country. The Pacific Northwest has long been a hub for the sport and Washougal has played a significant role in its popularity, with the National serving as the longest running professional motorsports event in the region. The track’s stunning setting, hiding in plain sight amongst an evergreen forest, cloaks a truly daunting track layout that is trickier than it looks. At its foundation is a deceptively slick racing surface that has hardened over decades of racing but looks lush with its rich dark color. It forces riders to be disciplined with their throttle control and resist the urge to push beyond the grip limits of the track. That’s easier said than done on Washougal’s flowing layout, with the thrilling Horsepower Hill as its centerpiece and the infamous whoops that lead to the finish line. Moreover, the multiple transitions into light and darkness throughout the shadow-lined circuit add another complex layer that can easily catch any racer off guard. It’s fitting that a track so majestic is also one of the most formidable in the championship.

Since 2023, the Washougal National has doubled as the “Military Appreciation Race,” providing a unique opportunity for the series, teams and athletes, and passionate race fans to show their gratitude for the men and women of the Armed Forces who put their lives on the line in service of the country and all that it stands for. As always, military themed livery will adorn the paddock, with special graphics on the motorcycles and military inspired designs on the race gear worn by the athletes. Additionally, Washougal MX Park will partner with the Veteran MX Foundation to provide a bucket list trip to the National for one of its members – Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Janell Brown, of New Hampshire. Brown also serves as a New Hampshire State Trooper, where her values of selfless service, resilience, leadership, and mentorship have helped her become a noble and distinguished leader in both the military and law enforcement. She’s been a motocross enthusiast since the age of four and has been a member of Vet MX since 2020, serving as an ambassador and championship-winning competitor.

Throughout race weekend, the Warrior Moto class will compete as part of the amateur program complementing the National and will be anchored by a “Branch Battle,” where racers representing each branch of the Armed Forces will go head-to-head to crown a champion. The winning group will be presented with the Branch Battle trophy on Friday afternoon. Also carrying a significant presence over the weekend will be the HunterSeven Foundation, a groundbreaking non-profit organization that will provide free onsite cancer screenings for veterans, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. local time on Friday and from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Rounding out the festivities are some familiar faces from the motocross industry, as former pro David Pringree will host a live broadcast of the Whiskey Throttle Show from the track on Friday evening, starting at 6:30 p.m. local time. He’ll be joined by a special guest in former “Miss Supercross” Dianna Dahlgren, who will also serve as Grand Marshal for the Washougal National. Together, they’ll welcome Dahlgren’s spouse, former Navy Seal Ryan Bates, along with representatives from Vet MX and HunterSeven.

Everything will culminate during opening ceremonies on Saturday, where a special flyover from a Coast Guard Search & Rescue helicopter will officially kick off the race.

As title partner of the race, FLY Racing and WPS will also lend its support to the festivities and will be well represented on the racetrack with star athletes like Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire, Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas, and the ClubMX Yamaha squad. Founded in 1960, Western Power Sports possesses an immense global network featuring more than 14,000 dealers for its product line of over 150,000 motorcycle, ATV/UTV, snowmobile, and watercraft parts, garments, and accessories. Its dynamic collection of house brands is spearheaded by FLY Racing, but also includes Fire Power, GMAX Helmets, HardDrive, Highway 21, Open Trail, Rale Industries, Sedona Tire & Wheel, Shinko Tires, and SP1 Products, all of which can collectively service any need for a powersports consumer and enthusiast.

On the racetrack, with the second half of the Pro Motocross campaign underway and the late stages of the SMX World Championship regular season approaching, the tension surrounding the action continues to increase with each gate drop. For the fourth time this summer in the premier 450SMX Class, the Honda HRC Progressive mounted Lawrence brothers have swapped possession of the red plate, this time with Hunter Lawrence regaining hold of the points lead for a third occasion, on the heels of a 1-1 performance at Spring Creek. While the win not only put Hunter back atop the championship standings, it also gave him his largest points lead of the season, with 10 markers separating him from Jett Lawrence. For the younger Lawrence, what was poised to be another win and an even split of points turned into his largest downfall of the season. A late-race crash in the final moto forced the defending champion out of the lead and subsequently dropped Jett into fifth place, to equal his worst single moto result of the season. With 10 points between them and four races remaining, the pressure has increased on Jett, who has endured more adversity this summer than ever before. With just one win at Washougal to his credit, this could be considered his worst track, which could provide an opportunity for Hunter to add to his advantage. Not to be overlooked, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan benefitted from Jett’s late issues at Spring Creek to capture the best result of the second-generation racer's rookie campaign with a runner-up finish. Now, the brash Californian heads to what may be his best track, with two wins in three 250SMX Class starts. It could result in the highly anticipated breakout for Deegan the racing world has anxiously awaited.

Over in the 250SMX Class, the bedlam that has defined the season continued with another wild afternoon, from which Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer became the fourth different first-time winner in seven races. More significantly was the most dramatic shift in the championship we’ve seen yet as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies came into the weekend atop the standings, only to suffer through his worst outing of the summer. That opened the door for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen to seize the moment and retake possession of the red plate, while Beaumer’s victory vaulted him up to second in the championship. Now, Kitchen, a Washougal native, heads to his hometown race with a season-high 24-point lead over Beaumer and a 25-point cushion over Davies. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that not a single rider in the 250SMX Class field has finished on a Washougal podium, leaving the door wide open for perhaps another afternoon of gripping pandemonium in the smaller displacement.

The FLY Racing Washougal National will get underway this Saturday, July 25, with on-track action starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET before the gate drops on motos at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Comprehensive live streaming coverage from Washougal will air exclusively on Peacock, beginning with Race Day Live at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET before coverage of the motos gets underway at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.