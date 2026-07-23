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WSX Season Finale Announced as New Zealand GP on December 5

July 23, 2026, 9:00am
WSX Season Finale Announced as New Zealand GP on December 5
Christchurch, New Zealand WSX New Zealand GPFIM World Supercross Championship

The following press release is from the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP ANNOUNCES CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND AS 2026 SEASON FINALE

London, UK: The FIM World Supercross Championship has announced Christchurch, New Zealand, as the final destination on its 2026 season calendar, with the championship finale set to take place on 5 December 2026 at the newly developed One New Zealand Stadium.

The event will mark World Supercross' first-ever visit to New Zealand, bringing some of the world's best supercross riders to Christchurch as championship titles are decided under the lights.

Located in the heart of Christchurch, One NZ Stadium is set to become one of the country's leading sport and entertainment venues. Its world-class facilities and city-centre location will provide a spectacular setting for World Supercross, delivering an immersive fan experience as the championship brings its global season to a close.

The addition of New Zealand further strengthens World Supercross' international footprint, bringing elite supercross racing to a passionate motorsport audience while showcasing Christchurch on the world stage.

Thomas Covington, Director of Racing, World Supercross, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to bring World Supercross to New Zealand for the first time. Christchurch is the perfect setting for the final round of what will be our biggest season yet, with championship titles set to be decided in front of a passionate motorsport audience. New Zealand has a rich motorsport heritage, and One New Zealand Stadium gives us a world-class platform to deliver an unforgettable night of racing and entertainment for fans.” 

Caroline Harvie-Teare, Chief Executive, One New Zealand Stadium, said:

“Welcoming the FIM World Supercross Championship to Christchurch is a major moment for the city and another wonderful milestone for One New Zealand Stadium. Staging the season finale here in December 2026, underlines One NZ Stadium and Christchurch’s place on the global stage as a world-class sport and entertainment venue, while giving fans the chance to see the world's best riders compete for championship titles in an incredible atmosphere. One NZ Stadium is a purpose-built multi-use facility, like no other here in Aotearoa, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase Christchurch, our venue and New Zealand to a global audience in just over four months’ time. Bring it on!”

2026 FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule

* all times

FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule

2026 WSX Schedule

WSX Schedule
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