Romain Febvre Set to Race for Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team in 2027 and 2028

Just one day after the Kawasaki Racing Team announced they would be parting ways with Romain Febvre following the completion of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), the French rider's next gig has been announced.

The Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team has announced Febvre will race for the team in 2027 and 2028 in a two-year deal.

Through 12 rounds of the 19-round 2026 MXGP championship, Febvre sits third behind Lucas Coenen and Jeffrey Herlings. Again, Febvre will finish this year on Kawasaki before making the switch to the Ducati in the off-season. In a sport where contracts with new teams might be done months and months in advance, this might be the earliest public announcement of a new contract...ever?!

The following press release is from the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team:

Romain Febvre set to join Ducati as official MXGP rider in 2027 and 2028

The reigning MXGP World Champion will ride the Ducati Desmo450 MX for the next two seasons, continuing his incredible career.

Ducati Corse Off-Road is pleased to announce that Romain Febvre will ride for the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team for the next two seasons. Born in Épinal (France) on 31st December 1991, Febvre, who made his debut in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship in 2012, before moving up to the premier class in 2015, will compete in the 2027 and 2028 championships in the official Ducati team managed by Louis Vosters.

The 34-year-old champion from France has two MXGP world titles (2015 and 2025) and two second places in 2021 and 2023 to his name, as well as a third place in the MX2 world championship standings in 2014. Febvre has also achieved 26 Grand Prix victories, 97 podiums and four successes in the Grand Prix of Nations with the French National Team (2015, 2016, 2017, 2023).