Remember the epic 2022 450 Pro Motocross clash between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton? At the halfway mark of that season, entering Millville, just one point separated Sexton and Tomac. Sexton led Tomac 268 to 267 in 450 points, and the duo staged an incredible battle at Spring Creek and continued pushing all the way down to the final race of the year. Well, this season it’s just as close, with Jett Lawrence now leading Hunter Lawrence by one point, 271-270. Will the brothers keep it close all the way to the finale? It sure seems that way.

Fans won’t soon forget that 2022 season with Sexton and Tomac. There’s a bonus this year, though: the 250 class is also really close! Cole Davies leads Levi Kitchen by two points heading to Spring Creek. Back in 2022 there was a 15-point gap in the 250 class, where it was….wait for it…Jett Lawrence over Hunter Lawrence!

Three points are the total margin of both points leads in both classes right now. It doesn’t get much better!

Check out our raw video highlights, plus both 2022 450 Class motos below!