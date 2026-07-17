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Video: Rewatch the Epic Battle with Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton at the 2022 Spring Creek National

July 17, 2026, 10:30am
Millville, MN Spring Creek (Millville)Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Remember the epic 2022 450 Pro Motocross clash between Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton? At the halfway mark of that season, entering Millville, just one point separated Sexton and Tomac. Sexton led Tomac 268 to 267 in 450 points, and the duo staged an incredible battle at Spring Creek and continued pushing all the way down to the final race of the year. Well, this season it’s just as close, with Jett Lawrence now leading Hunter Lawrence by one point, 271-270. Will the brothers keep it close all the way to the finale? It sure seems that way.

Fans won’t soon forget that 2022 season with Sexton and Tomac. There’s a bonus this year, though: the 250 class is also really close! Cole Davies leads Levi Kitchen by two points heading to Spring Creek. Back in 2022 there was a 15-point gap in the 250 class, where it was….wait for it…Jett Lawrence over Hunter Lawrence!

Three points are the total margin of both points leads in both classes right now. It doesn’t get much better!

Check out our raw video highlights, plus both 2022 450 Class motos below!

2022 Spring Creek National Full 450 Class Moto 1

2022 Spring Creek National Full 450 Class Moto 2

2022 Spring Creek National Full 450 Class Results

Motocross

Spring Creek (Millville) - 450

July 16, 2022
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac 		Cortez, CO United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson 		Edgewood, NM United States 3 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Christian Craig
Christian Craig 		Temecula, CA United States 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States 4 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Tune in to watch this weekend's race!

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