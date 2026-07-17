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Watch: Highlights From Jeremy Martin's Final Pro Motocross Moto Race at Home Track Spring Creek National

July 17, 2026, 10:00am
Watch: Highlights From Jeremy Martin's Final Pro Motocross Moto Race at Home Track Spring Creek National
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Check out the highlights from one epic day at the 2025 Spring Creek National when Jeremy Martin would out on top with a moto win in his final Pro Motocross race. The two-time champion won the moto at his home track (the one his parents own and now he and his brother Alex work at) before finishing second overall with 3-1 moto finishes.

Shout-out to our guy Rob Filebark for the awesome footage/edit!

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