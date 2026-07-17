Check out the highlights from one epic day at the 2025 Spring Creek National when Jeremy Martin would out on top with a moto win in his final Pro Motocross race. The two-time champion won the moto at his home track (the one his parents own and now he and his brother Alex work at) before finishing second overall with 3-1 moto finishes.

Shout-out to our guy Rob Filebark for the awesome footage/edit!