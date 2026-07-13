Jo Shimoda on Southwick Broken Collarbone: “I truly feel disgusted on how Saturday went”

This afternoon, Honda confirmed it is a fractured left collarbone for Shimoda.

Shimoda said the following in the team’s post-race recap:

"I truly feel disgusted on how Saturday went. Coming in with the points lead, it was really unfortunate to end up with a small crash and a small injury that’s enough to get me out of the series. But one thing that we can take away is that I feel really confident in myself to find my way back to the top level, no matter where the starting point is or under any circumstance."

Said Lars Lindstrom, Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager:

"Jo’s injury is a huge punch to the stomach when you’re trying to battle for a title. We haven’t won a 250 Motocross championship since Hunter did it in 2023, and we really wanted to give Jo that opportunity. He was on his way, so it’s a setback, but we’ll keep moving forward. Over the last couple races, we’ve made some progress in the 250 class, especially with starts, and we saw Chance take another step forward today, which was awesome. Hopefully we can continue building in that direction. Even though the team was bummed for Jo, everyone still had a job to do, and it certainly helps when you see the 450 guys go out and finish 1-2.”

Shimoda entered the Southwick National with a four-point advantage over Cole Davies and a nine-point advantage over Levi Kitchen, but now he sits behind both riders. There is no timetable on Shimoda's expected return to racing.

250 Class Pro Motocross Standings