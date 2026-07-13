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Broken Collarbone For Deacon Denno at Southwick National: “Southwick, sick track short day”

July 13, 2026, 1:15pm
Broken Collarbone For Deacon Denno at Southwick National: “Southwick, sick track short day”
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Deacon Denno had a tough go in his first visit at The Wick 338. The rookie had a crash while running around the back half of the pack, which ended his day early. His 37-41 moto finishes landed 42nd overall, breaking up his streak of finishing either 12th or 19th in the previous five rounds.

You can watch Denno’s crash at the 3:42 mark in the extended highlights video below.

Denno posted on Instagram that he suffered a broken collarbone. He said in his post:

"Southwick, sick track short day. Unfortunately had a pretty good crash in moto 1, ended my day early. Ended up breaking my collarbone, we’ll get it fixed this week and be back as soon as possible👊🏼

Thanks to everyone who reached out and the team for having my back❤️ @officialtriumphracing"

Through six rounds of his rookie season, Denno sists 16th in the 250 Class standings.

The Triumph post-race recap said the following:

Deacon Denno was ruled out of round six of AMA Pro Motocross after a fall in moto one and injured his collarbone. Updates on his recovery will be shared in due course.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America:

"Today was the definition of a rollercoaster day. Both Mikkel and Deacon had positive qualifying sessions. Jordon, on the other hand, struggled early on but stayed mentally strong and had much better motos. His second moto was his best yet – I'm very proud of him. Mikkel struggled off the gate this weekend, but the riding was good. Unfortunately for Deacon, he had a crash in moto one that resulted in an injured collarbone. We'll get it evaluated, fixed and determine what his next step is. This team works very hard and I'm extremely proud of every single person here. We will continue to hold our heads high and push forward."

Denno's 2026 Pro Motocross results to date

Deacon Denno

Deacon Denno

Fort Worth, TX United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
42
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 11, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
12
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 4, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
19
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 20, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
12
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 13, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
12
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250June 6, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
19
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 30, 2026 Triumph TF 250-X
Full Results


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