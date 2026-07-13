Nick Romano and Christian Craig Updates After Southwick National Crashes
Ugh, big crashes and some scary injuries for Quad Lock Honda's Christian Craig and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Nick Romano at Southwick. Romano had a big one in the second 250 Class group A qualifying session when his rear end kicked out off the face of the finish line jump, causing a hard slam from the New York native. His day was done as he was taken to a local hospital. He posted to his personal Instagram page that he suffered a compression fracture to his T-6 and an acute fracture to his T-5 in his back, but he will not need surgery. There is no timetable for his return to racing at this time, but we will have more updates available when possible.
“After 8 hours at this shitty hospital, im set free 😭 as you guys all saw and see I had a gnarly crash. Rear stepped out off the face, and I was just a passenger at that point. Can’t pin point what caused the rear to step out but gut feeling is it was prob the paddle.
Kind of a dog to get up and ride my bike back to the pits with now knowing I have a compression fracture to my T-6 and acute fracture to my T-5 in my back.
No surgery is required which is great news and gonna head to @rangesportstherapy to get this all settled and I’ll be back as soon as possible, I can assure you guys that. Pissed off and even more hungry for success. No clue how long this injury takes but, just a little break to reset and keep going.
Thank you to my fans, team, and everyone else who’s involved @monsterenergy @pcraceteam @racekawasaki @foxmoto @scottmotosports @bellhelmets @iamspecialized #theprocess”
Our guys at Align Media caught the very start of Romano's crash...
As for Craig, he had a big crash in the late stages of the first 450 Class moto, which caused a red flag with one lap to go in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him safely. That ended the race early. Craig said in an Instagram post he suffered a T3 spinous process fracture and will not need surgery either.
“Unfortunate crash in moto 1 today at southwick. Landed very odd and felt something tight in my back when I tried to get up. Got to the hospital and end up having T3 spinous process fracture. No surgery and will heal on its own! Really appreciate everyone that has texted and checked in on me ❤️”