Ugh, big crashes and some scary injuries for Quad Lock Honda's Christian Craig and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Nick Romano at Southwick. Romano had a big one in the second 250 Class group A qualifying session when his rear end kicked out off the face of the finish line jump, causing a hard slam from the New York native. His day was done as he was taken to a local hospital. He posted to his personal Instagram page that he suffered a compression fracture to his T-6 and an acute fracture to his T-5 in his back, but he will not need surgery. There is no timetable for his return to racing at this time, but we will have more updates available when possible.

“After 8 hours at this shitty hospital, im set free 😭 as you guys all saw and see I had a gnarly crash. Rear stepped out off the face, and I was just a passenger at that point. Can’t pin point what caused the rear to step out but gut feeling is it was prob the paddle.

Kind of a dog to get up and ride my bike back to the pits with now knowing I have a compression fracture to my T-6 and acute fracture to my T-5 in my back.

No surgery is required which is great news and gonna head to @rangesportstherapy to get this all settled and I’ll be back as soon as possible, I can assure you guys that. Pissed off and even more hungry for success. No clue how long this injury takes but, just a little break to reset and keep going.

Thank you to my fans, team, and everyone else who’s involved @monsterenergy @pcraceteam @racekawasaki @foxmoto @scottmotosports @bellhelmets @iamspecialized #theprocess”