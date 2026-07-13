The following press release is from ClubMX Yamaha:

Current FIM World SX2 Supercross Champion Max Anstie Chooses ClubMX Racing to Write the Next Chapter of His Career

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — ClubMX Racing is proud to announce that current FIM World SX2 Supercross Champion Max Anstie has chosen ClubMX Racing to write the next chapter of his professional career, signing a multi-year 250 agreement that will see him join the team for the remainder of the 2026 season, including the SMX World Championship Playoffs, before continuing with the program through the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

One of the sport’s most accomplished and respected competitors, Anstie brings championship-winning experience, international success, and veteran leadership to a ClubMX program that continues to establish itself among the premier professional racing organizations in motocross and supercross.

More than a rider signing, this marks another significant step in ClubMX’s long-term commitment to building a championship-winning organization centered around elite performance, rider development, and a culture of excellence.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Max to ClubMX,” said Brandon Haas, Owner of ClubMX. “I’ve always respected the way Max carries himself. He’s a true professional and represents himself exactly the way you’d want someone to represent your organization. He’s the kind of person who naturally raises the level of everyone around him, and I honestly don’t believe we’ve seen the best version of Max yet.”

“Our younger riders now have the opportunity to learn from someone who has competed and won at the highest levels of our sport. Max brings experience, professionalism, and leadership that can’t be taught. He’ll help raise the standard of our entire program, both on and off the track, simply through the way he prepares, competes, and conducts himself every day.”

Anstie will immediately begin training with ClubMX as preparations begin for the SMX World Championship Playoffs before embarking on a full-time campaign with the team through the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

ClubMX would also like to recognize its outstanding partnership with Rick Ware Racing and its continued collaboration in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). Together, the organizations look forward to benefiting from Max’s championship experience and leadership over the coming years while continuing to strengthen their shared commitment to excellence on the world stage. That will be the first time you will see Anstie on the ClubMX Yamaha, racing for Rick Ware in Calgary on August 8, 2026.

“Max isn’t just an investment in our race team,” Haas added. “He’s an investment in our culture. He gives every rider in our program a daily example of what it looks like to compete and carry yourself like a champion. That’s the kind of environment we’ve been building toward for years.”