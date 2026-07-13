Max Anstie Joins ClubMX Yamaha for Multi-Year SMX Full-time Campaign, Plus Rick Ware Racing in WSX
Max Anstie has landed a new home and he stays blue! The veteran rider agreed to part ways with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team earlier this month, and now his next move has been confirmed: he has joined ClubMX Yamaha.
With ClubMX and Rick Ware Racing, he will resume racing in the Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and FIM World Supercross Championship (where he is the defending 250cc champion). Rick Ware will be his WSX home, Club his AMA home. His new ClubMX deal is for multiple years, where he will race the "full-time campaign with the team through the 2027 and 2028 seasons," according to the release.
As we reported last week, Anstie will race the FIM World Supercross Championship (where he is the defending 250cc champion) with the Rick Ware Racing team, which has a relationship with ClubMX (essentially, Rick Ware Racing uses ClubMX bikes, so this is an easy transition for Max).
This is a big deal for the ClubMX team to get a current race-winning rider onto their roster. Remember, Anstie won the Anaheim 1 Supercross to start the 250SX West Division Championship. A few years ago, Jeremy Martin joined the ClubMX squad at the tail end of his career but unfortunately, injuries took a tool on the #6's time with ClubMX.
So, how will Anstie's time with ClubMX go?
The following press release is from ClubMX Yamaha:
Current FIM World SX2 Supercross Champion Max Anstie Chooses ClubMX Racing to Write the Next Chapter of His Career
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — ClubMX Racing is proud to announce that current FIM World SX2 Supercross Champion Max Anstie has chosen ClubMX Racing to write the next chapter of his professional career, signing a multi-year 250 agreement that will see him join the team for the remainder of the 2026 season, including the SMX World Championship Playoffs, before continuing with the program through the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
One of the sport’s most accomplished and respected competitors, Anstie brings championship-winning experience, international success, and veteran leadership to a ClubMX program that continues to establish itself among the premier professional racing organizations in motocross and supercross.
More than a rider signing, this marks another significant step in ClubMX’s long-term commitment to building a championship-winning organization centered around elite performance, rider development, and a culture of excellence.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Max to ClubMX,” said Brandon Haas, Owner of ClubMX. “I’ve always respected the way Max carries himself. He’s a true professional and represents himself exactly the way you’d want someone to represent your organization. He’s the kind of person who naturally raises the level of everyone around him, and I honestly don’t believe we’ve seen the best version of Max yet.”
“Our younger riders now have the opportunity to learn from someone who has competed and won at the highest levels of our sport. Max brings experience, professionalism, and leadership that can’t be taught. He’ll help raise the standard of our entire program, both on and off the track, simply through the way he prepares, competes, and conducts himself every day.”
Anstie will immediately begin training with ClubMX as preparations begin for the SMX World Championship Playoffs before embarking on a full-time campaign with the team through the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
ClubMX would also like to recognize its outstanding partnership with Rick Ware Racing and its continued collaboration in the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). Together, the organizations look forward to benefiting from Max’s championship experience and leadership over the coming years while continuing to strengthen their shared commitment to excellence on the world stage. That will be the first time you will see Anstie on the ClubMX Yamaha, racing for Rick Ware in Calgary on August 8, 2026.
“Max isn’t just an investment in our race team,” Haas added. “He’s an investment in our culture. He gives every rider in our program a daily example of what it looks like to compete and carry yourself like a champion. That’s the kind of environment we’ve been building toward for years.”
2026 SMX Playoffs Schedule
SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule
2026 SuperMotocross Schedule
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1 Saturday, September 123:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2 Saturday, September 193:00 PM
- SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final WMX Showcase
Saturday, September 263:00 PM
2026 FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule
FIM World Supercross Championship Schedule
2026 WSX Schedule
- WSXWSX Canadian GP Saturday, August 812:30 PM
- WSXWSX British GP Saturday, October 1012:30 PM
- WSXWSX Buenos Aries GP Saturday, October 2412:30 PM
- WSXWSX Gold Coast GP Saturday, November 2112:30 PM
- WSX
- WSXWSX GP TBA TBA