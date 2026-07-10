Monday morning I woke up to several DMs about Chris and an email from Chris directly, telling me how thankful he was that we mentioned him in our show. What I wasn't expecting was the backstory of the challenges he has had in his life. Chris suffered from ALL (Acute Lymphatic Leukemia) when he was younger. He went through chemo for 3.5 years, all while he raced when he could. It was Chris' dream to make a pro national, so with the help from his grandparents (to get his pro license for his 19th birthday present) he signed up for RedBud two weeks prior. Sure, he didn't have the cool gear (he actually got his Fox pants from a discount online store), but he didn't care. He went out and made a lot of other guys who had cooler gear and bling on their bikes look bad. He qualified for his first PRO NATIONAL! To me, that's as cool as you can get! This kid is braver than I could ever be (dealing with/fighting off cancer and still chasing his dream).

What makes me love this story even more is that the kid isn't blasting out his "sob story" to everyone. He just goes out and races his dirt bike with the help of his family/friends and a couple of local sponsors. Some of the people who I have spoken with who have run across Chris at local tracks didn't even know his backstory, which makes me appreciate him even more. I wrote something about Chris on my Instagram account because when I see/hear about these things, it really hits home for me. These are the stories that need to be told and what makes our sport of motocross so awesome. These are stories that inspire others and make us want to go ride our dirt bikes. Sometimes in a world of factory riders, money, and cool gear, it's these stories that bring us back to center, to understand why we do this damn thing! BECAUSE WE ALL LOVE TO RIDE!

Chris is headed to Loretta Lynn's in a couple of weeks and is planning on attending the Ironman National, so make sure to get your towels out to whip for number 889! Thank you Chris for unintentionally telling us your story and for being someone we can all look up to, no matter what age.

Best Toy Ever? (DC)

If you're a fan of Legos and Ducati Desmo450 MX motorcycles, like the one Antonio Cairoli is racing right now in Pro Motocross, we've got good news for you. Lego is expanding its partnership with Ducati to present a factory bike for your building/playing pleasure. The 457-piece set is for "kids" 10 years or older, "but is likely to appeal to just as many adult motorcycle and motocross fans." The Cairoli Ducati by Lego features working front and rear suspension, movable handlebars, and a detailed engine that transmits power to the rear wheel via a chain drive. They go on sale on August 1, so keep an eye out for what might just be the coolest toy ever! Our friend Juan at @lego.mx is going to love this little gem.