10 Things To Watch At Southwick

Back on the Box

For just the second time this season Jorge Prado was back on the box over the weekend. The first time was the series opener at Fox Raceway, where Prado has put in a ton of laps, but he’s much less familiar with RedBud. He led three laps in the first moto, but his second moto was especially impressive. After taking the holeshot Prado led 12 laps before succumbing to a hard charging Hunter Lawrence but finished strong to take second by a comfortable margin over Haiden Deegan. If things play out in his favor at Southwick, we might just see the Spaniard get his first victory here in America. -Hansel

Rebound Time

Speaking of tough days, Julien Beaumer had an especially brutal outing at RedBud. He was running well in the first moto until he rode into a mudhole and got stuck, then he had a big crash in the second moto. The result was 15-18 for 18th overall, which inflicted some hefty damage in the points. After coming into RedBud just two points out of the lead, he left 35 points back. Getting back into it will be extremely difficult, but if he’s going to do it, he needs to have a stellar day at The 'Wick. -Hansel

They’re Baaaaccckk

Sacha and Lucas Coenen, who are both leading the MX2 and MXGP Classes, are coming back this weekend for the second time in 2026. The last time they were here was the Thunder Valley National, where Sacha won his second moto and Lucas went 2-2 for second overall. This weekend they’ll competing on a sandy track that’s much more like a lot of the tracks they’re used to in Europe. Will they find themselves battling up front yet again? -Aaron Hansel