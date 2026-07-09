Tested by Champions, Handmade in Italy: Airoh's Aviator III

Airoh USA's Aviator III is the brand's flagship off-road helmet, engineered and handmade in Bergamo, Italy, and built around Airoh's AMS² EVO impact management technology.

Key features:

Carbon composite shell

AMS² EVO dual-density impact management system

Reinforced inner shell with elastomer damping elements

Four-shell sizing system for a more anatomically correct fit

Fully magnetic comfort liner & cheek pad (only helmet in the industry to offer this)

Superior ventilation performance tuned for off-road effort

A.E.F.R. Emergency Fast Release cheek pad system

Safety standards: DOT and ECE 22.06 approved

Color, sizes, and pricing

The Aviator III is available in the Glory and Sabre graphic collections, in sizes XS to XXL, with an MSRP of $729.00.

Availability

The Aviator III is available through authorized Airoh dealers in the United States and online at airohusa.com.