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Tested by Champions, Handmade in Italy: Airoh's Aviator III

July 9, 2026, 3:20pm
Tested by Champions, Handmade in Italy: Airoh's Aviator III

Airoh USA's Aviator III is the brand's flagship off-road helmet, engineered and handmade in Bergamo, Italy, and built around Airoh's AMS² EVO impact management technology.

Key features:
  • Carbon composite shell
  • AMS² EVO dual-density impact management system
  • Reinforced inner shell with elastomer damping elements
  • Four-shell sizing system for a more anatomically correct fit
  • Fully magnetic comfort liner & cheek pad (only helmet in the industry to offer this)
  • Superior ventilation performance tuned for off-road effort
  • A.E.F.R. Emergency Fast Release cheek pad system
  • Safety standards: DOT and ECE 22.06 approved
Color, sizes, and pricing

The Aviator III is available in the Glory and Sabre graphic collections, in sizes XS to XXL, with an MSRP of $729.00.

Availability

The Aviator III is available through authorized Airoh dealers in the United States and online at airohusa.com.

Why Airoh?

Airoh is an Italian helmet manufacturer recognized for its commitment to performance, safety, and precision craftsmanship. Every Airoh Aviator III helmet is engineered and handmade in the province of Bergamo, Italy, where skilled artisans oversee each step of the production process from shell molding and assembly to painting and final inspection. This hands-on approach ensures strict quality control and consistent fit, finish, and performance, backed by a racing legacy of more than 160 world championship titles since 2005.

Airoh Helmets

  • Airoh-17
    Airoh-17 Airoh
  • Airoh-67
    Airoh-67 Airoh
  • Airoh-11
    Airoh-11 Airoh
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