Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Janis Martins Reisulis
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
MXGP of
South Africa
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Janis Martins Reisulis
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 11
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
News
Full Schedule

Two Brothers, One Dream: The Coenen Journey from Europe to America

July 8, 2026, 11:05am
Southwick, MA SouthwickAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Acclaimed filmmaker Troy Adamitis, creator of The Great Outdoors, chronicles Lucas and Sacha Coenen's trip from Latvia, where they dominated in MXGP, to Colorado in the USA for their first AMA Pro Motocross race. Who are these Belgium twins? Why do they want to race in America so badly? How can their father, Raf, help guide them in their journey? Their performances in Colorado (second in the 450 class for Lucas, a moto win in the 250 class for Sacha) shows the potential with another American race looming in Southwick. Film/edit: Troy Adamitis

Read Now
August 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted