Jett Lawrence, after going 1-1-1-1 in rounds two and three, seemed to have everything figured out. It was just going to be a matter of time as he and his wonky ankle got better, right? Well, since then he has, for the first time in his career, got beat straight up in two motos at High Point by Hunter and this week he, got a gift in moto one after being caught and passed. Then he crashed twice in moto two. He was still third overall and no one is pressing the panic button here on The Jett but it’s curious for sure. “We” thought Jett would just get better as he practiced more during the week and the ankle got better. But nope, it hasn’t worked out like that.

Have you ever seen first and second place more upset after a moto than the Lawrence brothers? Jett was pissed that he got passed by big bro, his ankle was still bugging him, and he may or may not have been pissed at his bike’s performance. Hunter, well that was obvious, he threw away the win when he thought his bike had cut out. It was sort of funny to see the top two guys SO mad for different reasons after going 1-2! Hasn’t happened in motocross history for sure.

Lars Lindstrom of Honda called into the PulpMX Show Monday. He told a funny story where, after Hunter crashed, they looked at the data on the bike and didn’t see anything obvious. Hunter said it just cut out, but nothing on the data showed it. So, without knowing what it could be, they decided that they needed to change, in Lars words “everything.” Just as they were about to start swapping engines and electronics, Darren Lawrence walked over and said it was just a rock in the chain and the bike is fine. Dazzy watched the TV broadcast back and deduced that! So they went back to the TV, zoomed in and saw the chain super tight as the rear wheel locked up and they all came to the same conclusion. The bike didn't cut out, nothing needed to be changed, and it was just dumb luck that cost Hunter the moto win. Darren Lawrence= the human data machine!

I’m sorry man but Jorge Prado has got to win the second moto. Everything was set up! He got third in the first moto behind the Aussies after leading a bunch of laps and hey, that wasn’t too bad because he kept them closer than he had since round one. Then the second moto, he holeshot, Jett fell and Hunter was in sixth. We know Jorge is a front runner and he was running in the front! This was it; he was going to go 3-1 to Hunter’s 2-2 and Prado’s climb back from the depths of green hell were going to be complete. What a story.