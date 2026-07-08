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Upcoming
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Southwick
Sat Jul 11
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450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
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  1. Seth Hammaker
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Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 18
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Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Jul 19
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Full Schedule

Watch: Ken Roczen's First Moto Win in America

July 8, 2026, 7:45am
New Berlin, NY Unadilla Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Unadilla, with its old-school layout, is always known as a good track for European riders, and Unadilla 2012 demonstrates that. Young German Ken Roczen and young Frenchman Marvin Musquin roll their Red Bull KTM's to the front of the pack. Check out 2012 Unadilla action in moto one of the 250 class!

About Dunlop: The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.

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