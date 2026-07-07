Watch: Haiden Deegan's Incredible Moto 1 Save at RedBud

When in doubt, throttle out, right? Haiden Deegan lets it all hang out in the first lap of Moto 2 from this year's RedBud National with Jett Lawrence hot on his heels to salvage a sixth overall. After battling back from 38th to tenth in Moto 1 due to a first-turn pile-up, Haiden put it on the podium with a third in Moto 2 due to a great start as well as this save of the day.

Film: Peacock

Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark

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