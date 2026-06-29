Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor finally checked one of the biggest accomplishments off his GNCC career by conquering Snowshoe Mountain and earning his first overall victory at the legendary Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC. After years of coming close at one of the toughest and most unpredictable races on the schedule, Baylor put together a masterful ride through the rocky, technical terrain to claim the overall win. Tire strategy played a part, as he ran a fast-wearing tire and planned to build an early lead and the perform a tire swap during the race, which is not common in GNCC racing.

“It was a frustrating day, a little bit right off the bat. I just made a mistake, and I knew at the back of my mind we're swapping that tire,” said Steward Baylor. “So, I guess not frustrating, but struggled throughout the day, just knowing we've got to have that gap to do that tire and man, it really went away there on lap three and I wasn't able to keep the gap that I had. So those guys closed in a good bit, but I knew if I can make it to the pits I was anywhere close. I knew I had an advantage on those last two with a fresh tire and that's what we did. But yeah, it was fun. I mean, I led obviously most of that race and had a lot of speed. We did a lot of work this week. I think my mechanic is better than anybody at changing tires at this point. I think we went through 16 or 17 tires, four miles out in the woods off the jeep path.”

Baylor’s Snowshoe victory comes at a pivotal point in the championship chase, as he has battled back from three DNFs earlier in the season to move within just 12 points of the points leader. With the series now heading into its summer break, Baylor carries major momentum into the second half of the year and has firmly put himself back in contention for the GNCC National Championship.

Baylor continued, “It's the best year I feel like I've personally had, obviously, those few bike issues at the beginning of the year, set us back. But now the goal is definitely set on the championship. I think just quick math doing it here at about nine points down, 10 points down, which is, we're back in this thing after three DNF’s if that's not dominance I don't know what is.”