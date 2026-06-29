There are two life-long goals for the popular off-road racer Steward Baylor. One is finally winning the prestigious Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC and another is finally winning the Progressive GNCC Championship. He's been so close at both so many times. Finally on Sunday, he got the Snowshoe win. Could the title be next? He's rallied back to within 12 points of series leader Jordan Ashburn even after three DNF's earlier in the season.
The title talk is secondary, though, because winning Showshoe was a big box to check for Baylor, who has been fast but luckless, or just very darn close in second, many times at what is called "America's toughest race." Last year Baylor won his XC1 class, but lost the overall to his XC2 teammate Josh Toth by a mere three seconds after three hours of racing. This year, he finally made it happen. Baylor used a unique strategy to get it done, going with a fast-wearing "gummy" tire and planning to build a large enough gap to do a mid-race tire swap (rare in GNCC) and maintain the lead. His team got him in and out of the pits in under a minute with the wheel change, and that fresh tire then led him to victory.
Baylor runs his own Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki team. It was a good day for his squad. It was also good for Phoenix Racing Honda, which got the XC2 win and second overall from Gus Riordan and then Ashburn took third overall to maintain that series overall points lead. Meanwhile AmPro Yamaha's Liam Draper, who had ridden consistency to the points lead coming into the race, had a tough day with a smashed water pump. That led to a zero point score and dropped him to third in the standings, one point behind Baylor.
The full Progressive Grand National Cross Country press release is below:
Yamaha Racing Snowshoe
Motorcycle Race Report
Steward Baylor Conquers Snowshoe Mountain
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (June 29, 2026) – The 2026 Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC concluded another unforgettable weekend of racing atop Snowshoe Mountain, as the world's best off-road racers conquered one of the most demanding and iconic events on the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship. With championship battles tightening, milestone victories earned, and valuable points on the line, the ninth round of the season delivered excitement from start to finish before the series heads into its annual summer break ahead of the championship stretch run in September.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Steward Baylor finally checked one of the biggest accomplishments off his GNCC career by conquering Snowshoe Mountain and earning his first overall victory at the legendary Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC. After years of coming close at one of the toughest and most unpredictable races on the schedule, Baylor put together a masterful ride through the rocky, technical terrain to claim the overall win. Tire strategy played a part, as he ran a fast-wearing tire and planned to build an early lead and the perform a tire swap during the race, which is not common in GNCC racing.
“It was a frustrating day, a little bit right off the bat. I just made a mistake, and I knew at the back of my mind we're swapping that tire,” said Steward Baylor. “So, I guess not frustrating, but struggled throughout the day, just knowing we've got to have that gap to do that tire and man, it really went away there on lap three and I wasn't able to keep the gap that I had. So those guys closed in a good bit, but I knew if I can make it to the pits I was anywhere close. I knew I had an advantage on those last two with a fresh tire and that's what we did. But yeah, it was fun. I mean, I led obviously most of that race and had a lot of speed. We did a lot of work this week. I think my mechanic is better than anybody at changing tires at this point. I think we went through 16 or 17 tires, four miles out in the woods off the jeep path.”
Baylor’s Snowshoe victory comes at a pivotal point in the championship chase, as he has battled back from three DNFs earlier in the season to move within just 12 points of the points leader. With the series now heading into its summer break, Baylor carries major momentum into the second half of the year and has firmly put himself back in contention for the GNCC National Championship.
Baylor continued, “It's the best year I feel like I've personally had, obviously, those few bike issues at the beginning of the year, set us back. But now the goal is definitely set on the championship. I think just quick math doing it here at about nine points down, 10 points down, which is, we're back in this thing after three DNF’s if that's not dominance I don't know what is.”
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan turned in an outstanding performance, battling through the grueling mountain terrain to earn second overall and claim the XC2 250 Pro class victory. His runner-up overall finish and class win added another impressive result to his season, further strengthening his position in the XC2 250 Pro championship as the series heads into its summer break.
“It feels unreal. This hill normally kicks my ass. I told the boys I'm going to make this hill my – I better not say the other world, and yeah, I felt good,” said Angus Riordan. “I got off to a good start, I was last off the jump and then I tucked up the inside, and I was second in our group, and it was sort of a big train - I was feeling good the whole time. Then it was one hell of a race.”
With his Snowshoe victory, Riordan also took over the lead in the XC2 250 Pro championship standings heading into the GNCC Racing summer break. The Australian rider plans to keep his momentum rolling by mixing up his schedule over the break, lining up at select AMA Pro Motocross events before returning to defend his points lead when the GNCC season resumes later this summer.
Riordan continued, “I feel good after how my year started. I said my goal was points lead by summer break, and I've got it and the way my years started I’m pretty happy, it makes me confident that I've got it. And yeah, bit of a break now might go do a few pro motocross rounds and mix it up a bit and then come out swinging for the last four."
Rebounding from a couple of tough races with a strong performance on Snowshoe Mountain was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn. His podium finish marked an important bounce-back effort as he heads into the summer break with renewed momentum.
“Man, that one today - it was brutal,” said Ashburn. “Just super slick conditions, super technical and I think that power point hill was harder than it's ever been this year. Like the last couple laps, I'm like man I got to get up this thing because it was so loose. I don't know just, Stu got away early and had some really good lines back on the backside and I just never seen him, never seen him - and I just kind of charged from there and then Gus caught up and he was right on me. Me and him pretty much railed it from there.”
Ashburn’s Snowshoe podium also helped him regain the Overall National Championship points lead as the GNCC Racing Series heads into its summer break. With both Ashburn and XC2 250 Pro class points leader Riordan under the Phoenix Honda tent, the team will carry two reverse number plates when the series resumes racing in September, giving Phoenix Racing Honda strong momentum heading into the final stretch of the championship battle.
Ashburn continued, “I'm pumped to come out of here with a podium today. Just bummed my shoulder up last race, so it was pretty sore today. But you know to come out here this brutal of track and now get a couple months off and be ready to come back strong after the break and get her done.”
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker turned in another impressive ride at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC, finishing fourth overall while earning second in the XC2 250 Pro class. Walker stayed near the front of the field throughout the grueling race, battling both the rugged Snowshoe terrain and a talented group of XC1 and XC2 competitors. His strong overall finish and runner-up result in the XC2 class added valuable championship points as the GNCC Racing Series heads into its summer break.
Rounding out the top five overall finishers from Snowshoe was Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor, while also earning third in the XC1 Open Pro class. Baylor put together a consistent ride through the demanding mountain course, overcoming the technical rocks, roots, and elevation changes to secure another podium finish in the premier class. His fifth-overall result capped off a solid day for the Kawasaki team, with the Baylor brothers both landing on the XC1 podium at one of the toughest races on the GNCC Racing schedule.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Joshua Toth and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis battled through the demanding conditions at Snowshoe Mountain to finish sixth and seventh overall, respectively, at Round 9 of the Progressive GNCC Racing Series. Toth put together a steady ride aboard his Kawasaki to earn sixth overall, while Davis overcame the challenging West Virginia terrain to claim seventh. Both riders delivered solid performances at one of the most physically demanding events on the GNCC schedule.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang fought through the demanding conditions at Snowshoe Mountain to earn an eighth-place overall finish after another consistent day aboard his Beta. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong followed in ninth overall, putting together a solid ride at his home-state race despite the unforgiving terrain. Rounding out the top 10 overall finishers was FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley, who battled through the technical course to salvage a 10th-place finish and valuable championship points at Round 9 of the Progressive GNCC Racing Series.
Snowshoe - OverallJune 27, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:43:21.700
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:44:27.438
|Australia
|Honda
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:44:57.890
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|4
|Jhak Walker
|02:45:25.010
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|5
|Grant Baylor
|02:46:21.959
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino rounded out the XC2 250 Pro podium with a third-place finish after another consistent ride through the demanding Snowshoe Mountain course. With his podium result, Tino now sits tied for second in the XC2 250 Pro championship standings alongside Walker as the series heads into its summer break, setting up an exciting battle for the remainder of the season.
Cole Whitmer would come through to see the checkered flag and earn the top spot on the Top Amateur podium as he finished 11th overall and first in Open A at Snowshoe. Coming through to earn second on the Top Amateur podium was Lane Whitmer, brother to Cole Whitmer, who crossed the line 13th overall and first in the 250 A class. Cooper Jones would cross the line in 16th overall and second in 250 A to round out the top three Top Amateurs at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC.
The AM bike race saw on-and-off showers, but as the checkered flag flew after two hours of intense racing, it was Gavin Abboud taking the 150 B Schoolboy (12-17) win and AM bike race win. Gary Fridley would come through to earn second on the AM bike podium and first in the Super Senior A (45+) class. Rounding out the AM bike race podium was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede who pushed her way through to earn the WXC class win.
Snowshoe - XC2 ProJune 27, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:44:27.438
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Jhak Walker
|02:45:25.010
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Jason T Tino
|02:56:14.670
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Toby D Cleveland
|02:57:24.220
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Gavin Simon
|02:58:12.154
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
Steede earned an impressive victory in the WXC class at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC, conquering the challenging mountain terrain to claim the top step of the podium at Round 9 in her class. Steede maintained a strong pace throughout the race to secure the win over fellow WXC competitors. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards also put together a solid performance to finish second in class, while AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald completed the podium with a hard-fought third-place finish. The trio showcased determination and skill as they tackled one of the toughest courses on the GNCC schedule, delivering another exciting chapter in the WXC championship battle.
Snowshoe - WXCJune 27, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|02:12:37.579
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:16:25.720
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|02:24:41.490
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Carly Lee
|02:44:36.539
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Elizabeth A Allen
|03:02:46.177
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
On Sunday morning, the Youth Bike race saw rainy, slick conditions as they lined up and took off into the Snowshoe Mountain trails. Ace Tokar would fight his way back to the front of the pack, coming through to take the youth overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Phillip Arnold would be close behind him after pushing his way up to finish second overall and in the YXC1 class. Rounding out the top three overall youth bike and YXC1 class finishers was Gavin Harwell. All three top youth finishers would have their work cut out for them as they put their heads down and pushed through the gnarly Snowshoe conditions for their podium finishes.
In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Hunter Jones earning the win, Evan Porter would win the 86 Big Wheel (14-15) class while Colton Propst earned the win in the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class. Maddox Welborn took first in the 85 (12-13) class and Tripp Lewis earned the 85 (11) class win. Kane Morrison earned the 85 (7-10) class win at Snowshoe Mountain. Davey Fairfield earned the 65 (10-11) class win, Kash Brummage earned the win in the 65 (9) class and Carson Zink earned the 65 (7-8) class win. Isla Kastel would earn the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, and Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls 85 (7-13) class win. In the Girls 65 (7-11) it was Matilda Revoyr earning the class win. Jacob O’Haver earned the Trail Rider (7-15) victory.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, will now take its annual summer break before returning to action September 18-20 for The Wiseco John Penton GNCC in Millfield, Ohio. As the championship enters its final stretch, riders and teams will use the break to regroup and prepare for the last four rounds of the season, where multiple class championships remain up for grabs. With momentum shifting following the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC, the battle for the 2026 GNCC National Championships is set to intensify when the green flag drops once again in September.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|166
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|154
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|141
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|205
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|196
|3
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|196
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|173
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|132
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|224
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|224
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|219
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|136
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|126