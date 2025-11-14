2026 Progressive GNCC Racing Snowshoe: WXC Results
June 27, 2026
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|02:12:37.579
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:16:25.720
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|02:24:41.490
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|4
|Carly Lee
|02:44:36.539
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|5
|Elizabeth A Allen
|03:02:46.177
|Columbus, OH
|Triumph
|6
|Addison Harris
|01:24:01.577
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|7
|Lilley G Sheets
|01:01:39.797
|Fishersville, VA
|Yamaha