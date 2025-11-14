Results Archive
Motocross, WMX
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
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250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Jo Shimoda
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WMX Results
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Lachlan Turner
  3. Lotte Van Drunen
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MXGP of
Italy
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MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Maxime Renaux
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  1. Sacha Coenen
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GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jordan Ashburn
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  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Jason T Tino
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MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Janis Martins Reisulis
  3. Sacha Coenen
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Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 4
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Max Vohland
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
South Africa
Sun Jul 5
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 11
News
Full Schedule

2026 Progressive GNCC Racing
Snowshoe: WXC Results

Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe, WV United States
June 27, 2026

WXC Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:12:37.579 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:16:25.720 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald 02:24:41.490 Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
4 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:44:36.539 Millville, NJ United States KTM
5 Elizabeth A Allen Elizabeth A Allen 03:02:46.177 Columbus, OH United States Triumph
6 Addison Harris Addison Harris 01:24:01.577 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
7 Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets 01:01:39.797 Fishersville, VA United States Yamaha
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