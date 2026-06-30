The following is a press release from the AMA Hard Enduro Series

The inaugural Squamish Hard Enduro took place over the weekend in Squamish, British Columbia, as a US Hard Enduro Exhibition Round. Located only 45 minutes south of Whistler, Squamish is famously known for sitting along the ocean, which goes straight up into snow-covered peaks. This town is a mecca for outdoor recreation, and dirt bikes are just gaining popularity amongst the other sports in the area. The Squamish Dirt Bike Association has been building up the concept of this race for nearly a decade, and made it happen this year with the help of Carla and Matt Carey, Shane Cuthbertson of Red Bull Outliers, and a lot of passionate club members. Being a USHE Exhibition race, the event was part of the schedule and USHE racers were encouraged to check it out, while also providing media coverage all weekend.

The two-day race sold out at 300 racers, who all lined up at an enduro cross track along the Oceanfront on Friday for the first day of racing. All classes got to run practice, two qualifying laps, and were then placed into groups for their finals. Over one thousand spectators and dozens of vendors lined the edge of the gravel pit, with the the track laying inside of that. And the riders really toughed it out, as it rained sporadically throughout the day. In the finals, Gold Creek Lodge’s Declan McCahill won the Expert class, Sandra Gomez won the Pro Women’s class, while FMF KTM Off-Road Racing’s Trystan Hart won the final race.