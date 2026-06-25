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  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
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  1. Cole Davies
  2. Julien Beaumer
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
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Sat Jun 27
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Sun Jun 28
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Sat Jul 4
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450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
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250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
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Sun Jul 5
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Full Schedule
Snowshoe GNCC, MXGP of Portugal and Mammoth Motocross Broadcast Info

Snowshoe GNCC, MXGP of Portugal and Mammoth Motocross Broadcast Info

June 25, 2026, 7:00pm
Agueda, Portugal MXGP of PortugalFIM Motocross World Championship

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series heads to the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia. Coverage has now moved to Floracing.com. Go here for all the info on watching.

Flo Racing will also carry coverage of the Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross throughout the week and weekend.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) races in Portugal this weekend. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday (check your listings).

The Pro Motocross Championship and SMX is off this weeekend.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Get your MXGP-TV pass today

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Portugal

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, June 28
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      June 27 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      June 27 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 1 
      Live
      June 27 - 9:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 1 
      Live
      June 27 - 10:40 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 27 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      June 27 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX125 Race 2 
      Live
      June 28 - 4:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • EMX250 Race 2 
      Live
      June 28 - 6:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 28 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 28 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 28 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 28 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Portugal MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

RacerTV's coverage of the Grand National Cross Country Series has moved to Flo Sports and FloRacing. 

How to Live Stream 2026 Grand National Cross Country at Snowshoe:

STREAMING: Watch the 2026 Grand National Cross Country at Snowshoe on FloRacing. SIGN UP HERE.

On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on RokuFire TVGoogle TVApple TVSamsungVIZIO, & LG.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

Or, go here to access coverage for Saturday's ATV racing from Snowshoe

Go here to access coverage for Sunday's bike racing from Snowshoe

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 153
2Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 145
3Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 131
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 130
5Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 124
Full Standings


FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP Live Timing


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Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT 

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 436
2Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 390
3Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 373
4Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 372
5Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 354
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2026

PositionRider Points
1Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 449
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 393
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 347
4Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 329
5Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 305
Full Standings
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