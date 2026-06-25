The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series heads to the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia. Coverage has now moved to Floracing.com. Go here for all the info on watching.
Flo Racing will also carry coverage of the Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross throughout the week and weekend.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) races in Portugal this weekend. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday (check your listings).
The Pro Motocross Championship and SMX is off this weeekend.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of PortugalEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, June 28
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveJune 27 - 8:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveJune 27 - 9:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveJune 27 - 9:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveJune 27 - 10:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveJune 27 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveJune 27 - 12:15 PM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveJune 28 - 4:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveJune 28 - 6:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJune 28 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJune 28 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 28 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 28 - 12:00 PM
-
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
RacerTV's coverage of the Grand National Cross Country Series has moved to Flo Sports and FloRacing.
How to Live Stream 2026 Grand National Cross Country at Snowshoe:
STREAMING: Watch the 2026 Grand National Cross Country at Snowshoe on FloRacing. SIGN UP HERE.
On Your TV: Download the FloSports App Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV, Samsung, VIZIO, & LG.
On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.
Or, go here to access coverage for Saturday's ATV racing from Snowshoe
Go here to access coverage for Sunday's bike racing from Snowshoe
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|145
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|131
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|130
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|124
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
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Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Sacha Coenen
|436
|2
|Guillem Farres
|390
|3
|Camden McLellan
|373
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|372
|5
|Liam Everts
|354
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|449
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|393
|3
|Romain Febvre
|347
|4
|Tim Gajser
|329
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|305