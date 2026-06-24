1. Hunter Bounces Back
The Lawrence bros have gone eight for eight to start the Pro Motocross campaign, and this weekend it was Hunter’s turn to have the glory. After a frustrating Thunder Valley, “Hunta” dominated High Point. He got both holeshots and led every lap of both motos. The way he snuck up the inside to steal the moto two holeshot from Jett was a perfect display of the aggression and confidence he was riding with all day.
Jett started right behind his brother in moto two, but Hunter slowly inched away and at one point, stretching the lead close to ten seconds. It was arguably the first loss of Jett’s 450 Pro Motocross career where someone was clear cut better than him in both motos.
Hunter has been historically great at High Point. In 2019 he broke out for his first moto win in America, in 2022 he swapped 250 moto wins with Jett, and in 2023 he won the overall. For whatever reason, Hunter excels in the valleys of Mt Morris, Pennsylvania, and he put on a clinic Saturday afternoon.
2. Jett Reaches his Breaking Point
Jett Lawrence did his best to avoid getting caught up in Haiden Deegan’s antics, but he finally cracked during the first qualifying session at High Point. While on a fast lap, Jett came up on Haiden and Haiden proceeded to not only stay in the fast line, but roost Jett in the process.
Understandably, Lawrence got mad, and he retaliated by slowing down and roosting him back. When the two pulled off the track, they bickered back and forth while Jett gave Deegs the “running your mouth” hand signal. In the second session, Jett went down and Deegs rode by saying something he later explained he would “probably get fined” for if anyone had heard it. Jett gave him the finger, which ultimately cost him one penalty point and a fine.
Jett was asked about his perspective on the situation at the press conference and sarcastically commented, “My tire was full of mud, so I just wanted to clean it out. Normally it works better with no mud in between the grooves, so I just wanted to clean it out real quick”.
Deegan took a similar sarcastic approach to the same question at first saying, “I just went by him, I asked if he was okay and I get flipped off” but then took a more direct shot at Jett commenting, “I don’t know how much longer he can use the ankle excuse. Like bro, he’s gone 1-1 the last two weekends, and I feel like it is kind of a thing he can fall back on now.”
And to think we are just four races into a rivalry that is set-up to last years….
3. AP Shows a Sign
2026 has been a year to forget for Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger. AP’s SX season got off to a rough start on the very first lap of the season and ultimately ended early with a hip injury.
Plessinger came into Pro Motocross with limited prep time, and it has shown in the first three rounds, but High Point may have been a turning point. He went 6-4 for fifth overall and came out on top of an intense battle with his teammate Jorge Prado in moto two.
He went on Monday night’s PulpMX Show and talked about how much of a relief it was to put in a good ride. “I’m honestly really stoked for the team, because I have been bitching about everything, and I think I was just blowing air because I think that my body needed to come around,” he explained. “I think I didn’t have enough time on the bike, and I was overestimating my results.”
While rumors suggest that AP will be going to Triumph next season, he is still looking to finish off his run with the KTM group strong.
4. Triumph Positivity
Like Plessinger, the 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing Team has had a trying season, but things are beginning to turn around. For the first time, Triumph had two of their TF 450-X’s in the top ten with Mikkel Harrup going 8-8 for seventh and Jordon Smith going 9-13 for ninth overall.
Harrup has been a nice addition for the team and for the Pro Motocross Championship. He’s consistently in the top ten and should only improve as the series continues. Speaking of improving, Smith struggled with limited outdoor prep and a jammed thumb leading into Pala, but he is consistently improving and if he stays healthy, 5-8 finishes by the end season are realistic and would be a huge building block heading into 2027.
On the 250 side, Triumph’s young star Deacon Denno has shown potential with a couple of top ten motos. Their fill-in Gage Linville was better at High Point but has yet to score a point. His time with the team sounds a bit touch-and-go moving forward.
5. Reality Check for Pro Circuit
It has been a terrific start to Pro Motocross for Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Hangtown was the first time the team held a red-plate outdoors since Adam Cianciarulo and they had two red-plates coming into High Point. Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen were tied atop the points standings and clearly the two best guys through three rounds. Even their fill-in rider Nick Romano was fresh off his first career podium.
The team had a humbling day in Pennsylvania. Levi Kitchen struggled all day but was able to retain the points lead by one-point via his 6-5 moto scores. Hammaker was not so fortunate. Seth had a huge “RV in Trentino” like loop-out crash and instantly began favoring his shoulder. With Seth’s history of shoulder injuries, this is extra concerning and he took to Instagram to say he would be getting the body checked out on Monday and will keep fans updated. We still haven't heard anything new as of Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Nick Romano struggled with arm pump and crashes on his was to 17-22 results and rookie Enzo Temmerman had a huge crash in moto one and was unable to finish the day. Enzo provided an update saying he suffered a concussion and hopes to be back soon. Drew Adams was around the top 15 and said he wasn't happy with the result but needs time to get back into the groove after coming back from injury.
6. Cole Davies, Big Outdoor Guy
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies got his first career Pro Motocross win by sweeping High Point. It was the first AMA win by a Kiwi since Davies’ mentor Ben Townley in 2007. Davies is quickly diminishing any doubt about his outdoor skills, and his four moto wins is the most in a rider’s first six races since Christophe Pourcel in 2009.
Davies is playing into the outdoor doubt and captioned his post on Instagram, “1-1 Just a Supercross guy.” He cut his 24-point deficit down to seven in just one weekend. Is it possible that this win flips the switch and Cole goes on a title run?
7. Beaumer’s Best
Red Bull KTM’s Julien Beaumer has arguably been the steadiest guy in the 250 Class. Take away the first moto at Pala where he understandably shook off some rust from his nine-month layoff, and Juju has been a revelation.
Beaumer tossed away a sure moto win in the first moto at High Point but rebounded to hang on to second. He backed that up in the second moto for a career-best 2-2 day. We have seen podium-level performances on the West Coast tracks before, but his High Point performance shuts down any narrative of struggling in ruts and proves that the switch to Florida and the Baker’s Factory is paying off.
Beaumer is in the thick of this title fight, and it is a matter of time until he finds himself on the top step of the podium.
8. Minear Breaks Out
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is fielding three riders this summer that started the year on the amateur roster. Landen Gordon broke out with his podium at the Cleveland Supercross, while Caden Dudney had his breakthrough ride with a second overall at Pala. Meanwhile, Kayden Minear has quietly been the steadiest of the trio, and it was his turn to shine at High Point.
Minear got a great start and ran second for over 20 minutes before getting passed by Beaumer. Soon after he came under immense pressure from Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda. Shimoda made several attempts to pass Minear to no avail. It was comical to watch, but if you are a Shimoda fan you are shaking your head at some of Jo’s race craft.
Nonetheless, Minear held on for a moto podium and is sneakily sitting seventh in points.
9. Cochran’s Audition
With Rockstar Energy Husqvarna closing its door at the end of the year, Casey Cochran is left looking for a ride. His young career has unfortunately been littered with injuries.
When Cochran has been healthy, he has sprinkled in some good results, and he did that again at High Point. He grabbed the holeshot and led for the first ten minutes of the moto before getting passed by Beamer. He set the second fastest lap of the moto and held on strong to finish fourth. It was his best moto finish in nearly two years and could not have come at a better time.
Cochran’s lack of Supercross races is tough on the resume, but if he can battle inside the top five on regular for the rest of the summer, he will find a nice home for 2027.
10. WMX Craziness
High Point was the final round of WMX for nearly two months, as the series goes on hiatus until Unadilla, and it did not disappoint. The first moto was held on Friday, and it was rookie Mayla Herrick taking her SLR Honda to the victory on her 17th birthday and in the very first moto of her WMX career. Herrick got the holeshot and sprinted away to the surprise of many. She finished just ahead of the defending WMX World Champion Lotte Van Drunen and defending AMA WMX Champion Lachlan Turner who was under the weather all weekend.
Things went sideways for Mayla on Saturday when she went down hard in the first turn. The race was red flagged, and Herrick was attended to for some time. It was a scary and disappointing turn of events, but her parents posted an update saying that she suffered a concussion but is otherwise just banged up. The plan is for her to return for Unadilla.
Before the red flag, it was Van Drunen who grabbed the holeshot only to have her holeshot device get stuck down. The restart turned out to be a blessing for Lotte as her team eventually got the device unhooked, but while doing so noticed the bike was pouring out oil. Turned out that the drain bolt fell out so Van Drunen ran back to the pit to get a drain bolt and oil and they filled the bike back up. It was a bizarre turn of events, and she had to do the restart without a holeshot device since it had broken.
When the gate dropped for the second time it was Turner who took off with the lead. Despite being seriously ill, Lala looked to have the moto win in hand until she got cross rutted and went down. That handed the lead to Charli Cannon who went on to win the moto and overall, the first of her career.