JT Breaks Down Why the Move East Matters More in 250s Than 450s

High Point marks the first East Coast swing of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Located right on the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, this track brings a different wrinkle. The dirt is different than the West Coast rounds, ruttier and stickier, especially early in the day. It does have a very hard base that can be prevalent in certain years but if the weather cooperates, it will be tacky in most corners. Years ago, this track used to feature a plethora of off-cambered corners. Those have become less abundant as track changes have made things a bit more straightforward. Still, there are awkward angles across several hillsides at High Point Raceway that make things tricky. It’s a staple of this track that I immediately think of when we exit off the 79 freeway.

When the series swings east, there are often corresponding questions about the results shifting alongside it. The different dirt and higher humidity can bring change throughout the pack. I see this as two different scenarios, though. In the 250 Class, this is very possible. The field is so close that any variance in conditions could see a change in the results. I don’t see the same dynamic playing out in the 450 Class. The established hierarchy is much more set in the premier class. Conditions won’t have a profound effect on how Jett, Hunter or Deegan do. Two different classes with two very different dynamics.