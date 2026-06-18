Coenen Brothers Return Overseas, Set for MXGP of Italy This Weekend

MXGP

Lucas Coenen has proved himself to be one of the world’s hottest Motocross talents with five GP race wins from the last six, as well as with his exploits in America, so comes into Montevarchi on a roll of great form and with a healthy 62-point lead in the Championship. However, he has yet to taste much success on Italian hard-pack, with his GP win at Riola Sardo in April the only one to his name in this country.

In contrast, Jeffrey Herlings has won more GPs in Italy than in any other nation, with 19 GP wins across 33 events held here, including the most recent one at Trentino this April. He has confessed that he is happier with his new Honda setup on hard-pack circuits, and he needs to start clawing the points back to give himself a hope of a sixth world title. Despite the depth of talent in MXGP this year, the Belgian and the Dutchman have so far had the lion’s share of success in 2026.

Romain Febvre starts a Grand Prix on Italian soil for the 40th time, and he’s currently on a 10% success rate with four victories, including his famous “bent-handlebar” fightback at Maggiora in 2015! Tim Gajser has an even better success rate in Italy, with 12 victories across 46 events in total, and even took his only race win so far for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP at Trentino. He should be able to count on some support from more travelling Slovenian fans!

After missing the opening round of the season, Kay de Wolf has advanced relentlessly up the Championship table, and is now fifth for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, just 21 points behind Gajser! His only Italian success has come in the sands of Sardegna, but with typical quick learning and a further week for recovery, he could be a real force at Montevarchi. The race might hold more promise for Maxime Renaux, who took his first career GP win on the similar surface of Faenza and needs a good result to bounce back for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP after his rough Latvian GP.

Honda HRC Petronas rider Ruben Fernandez has scored four podiums in 30 GPs in Italy, but has the smallest points gap to defend in the top ten, over home hero Andrea Adamo, who is only six points out from seventh position for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The former MX2 World Champion has won two GPs, including his first one ever, on Italian hard-pack.