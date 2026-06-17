Watch: Levi Kitchen Gets Sideways But Stays Up, Charges Forward to Win Thunder Valley Moto 1
June 17, 2026, 11:00am
The now red pate holder (co-holder) Levi Kitchen saves it in Moto 1 just to go on to win and take second overall in the 250 class at this year's Thunder Valley Pro National.
Film: Peacock
Edit: Jason Weigandt/Rob Filebark
MIPS
Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.