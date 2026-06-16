Sacha Coenen on Thunder Valley Moto 2 Win: "Was really happy because this was our dream and it came true"
How Did Coenen Brothers Do in Pro Motocross Debut in USA?
There was a lot of pre-hype behind the Coenen brothers’ AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut here in the United States of America and the duo delivered a strong performance when the gates dropped at Thunder Valley.
In the premier class, Lucas Coenen brought home 2-2 finishes for second overall as his twin Sacha Coenen finished 14-1 for fourth overall in the 250 Class.
Lucas was ultra consistent, which he has been so far seven rounds into the FIM Motocross World Championship. For Sacha, his first moto was not great, as a bad start and two crashes saw him finish 14th. He rebounded for the holeshot and moto two race win, which is also on par to how his MX2 season has gone overseas.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|Belgium
|14 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Next up for the brothers: heading back overseas for this weekend's MXGP of Italy round. Again, they are leading their respective championships (Lucas in MXGP, Sacha in MX2).
We will next see the Belgian twins at the July 11 Southwick National in Massachusetts for the sandiest track on the Pro Motocross circuit.
Here are some key quotes from Lucas Coenen from the post-race media briefing.
Recapping his weekend:
“I mean today was a good day, new track on elevation, so it was kind of hard. On Friday luckily we had two sessions to figure it out a little bit, but every time I went out, I felt better. Track’s pretty tricky like some ruts and then some parts were really loose, so I guess it was more about a feeling to find it. It was a fun day of racing.”
On his expectations:
“Honestly, I didn't have any expectations. I just wanted to learn and enjoy. All the GP guys were telling me, ‘Hey, come over, you got to beat everyone to show a level.’ I was like, ‘No, if you want to come over, just come over and race.’ You know what I mean? So, I feel like those two, Jett and Hunter, are on another level and it's good. So, I guess it's going to be nice racing if we can come more and just enjoy the good racing. Like today was fun even though I did have a much battle, but it was a nice day.”
On trusting the Red Bull KTM SMX team on knowing what settings to run here:
“I just trusted the team so much that I went on, and every day, two days of testing I felt better. So, when I went out there I was just like, tell the team what you think, it's the best for me, just make it happen. And I just tried to figure out how to get better on the track.”
On the one-day format in SMX compared to MXGP:
“It's nice, the one-day program, because I was a bit lost in the break when it was really short. So honestly it was a bit like you got to go be fast between Moto 1 and Moto 2. I liked it how it was and the track was fun but tricky, could catch you quick, but it was a good day.
On if he was riding as hard as he could and pushing it or if he knew big picture is MXGP title:
“They were kind of stressed over in Europe because coming over when you're a championship leader is kind of a risk, but I feel like with the team here, they made it good and we were in good hands. I didn't have any expectations like I said. So, I was just learning every time out. I get 2-2 but as you know Moto 1, both crashed, so I got second like that even though I was pushing from the back. So that was a nice thing. In Moto 2, I got second, I was pleased with that. It was a fun day of racing and going back to the GPs now. It's going to be good.
On the KTM North America (SMX) operations compared to the KTM Europe team:
“I mean they have a lot of experience and they know what they do, so I felt good out here and I trust them a lot. I feel like we have a good base and their work is doing good. So, I feel like it's clicking good with my brother also, so I can't ask for better.”
Said Sacha Coenen to Jason Thomas on SMX Insider Post Race Show:
"Yeah, it was a difficult one, I'd say. [Laughs] That's how it is, we need to accept it. I didn't have the best start, I was not ready for it. But it's how it is. We had some good passes, so I came back to 14th, was not too bad. Second moto, just made it happen. Was really happy because this was our dream and it came true, so that's really nice. Yeah, really looking forward to ending the season in Europe and come back and do some races here in the U.S."
He said on the second moto rebound:
"I think I knew I had the speed, everything. I just did't know where I would be at, let's say. But, yeah, I knew it I took the holeshot, I could make it happen. So, I'm really happy and, yeah, really looking forward for the future."
Watch Thomas' interview with the Coenen brothers below, starting at the 10:46 mark.