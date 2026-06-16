Carson Wood Lands Tenth in Second Thunder Valley Moto: “I definitely learned a lot. It was sick”

Wood said the following in the team’s post-race release:

“The day went really well. I qualified 13th and then was 27th in my first moto, and 10th in my last moto. I was really excited for my pro debut, and I definitely learned a lot. I was having a good time and learning from everyone. It was sick.”

In terms of overall finishing position, the team was led by Kayden Minear, who brought home 13-6 moto finishes for a new career best overall finish. His sixth in a moto also tied a career best from last weekend. Oddly enough, Minear’s 6-13 at Hangtown was tenth overall and a reverse of finish of 13-6 at Thunder Valley was eighth overall as Caden Dudney’s 8-18 was 13th overall.

Said Minear:

“I started off a little slow in qualifying. The first moto, I didn't execute my start. That was my mistake, but I fought my way through to 13th. So it was a rough start, but in the second moto, I bounced back, got a good start, and ended up sixth. So, it was a good day.”

Next on the overall results was Michael Mosiman’s 5-14 finishes for ninth overall, followed by Cole Davies (6-16 for tenth overall), Landen Gordon (15-7 for 11th overall), and Wood.

Said Mosiman:

“In the first moto, I didn't get the best start, but I was able to work my way up to third and held it for a while. Then I made a silly mistake, down the stretch, with two laps to go, and ended up fifth. The second moto was a little bit messy. I was just really depleted all day. I wasn’t feeling well, and my stomach was upset, and it caught up to me in the second moto. I was just a bit flat, but even still, I was pushing to the end.”

Mosiman continued:

“It was massive progress. I'm really thankful for the team. We put in a ton of work over the past three weeks – testing and developing the bike – and it got me a lot happier. Just from press day on, it was a pretty good feeling. There were a couple of laps where I was fast on track, and you really wouldn't have expected that a couple of weeks ago. Coming back from injuries is a process, and the process has gone well. Overall, I'm gonna look fondly on this weekend with the progress made, and I’m looking forward to High Point to move on and be a little bit more solid.”

Said Davies:

“I started the weekend strong, qualifying fastest, but bad starts in both motos made the races challenging from the beginning. In Moto 1, I worked my way from 20th to sixth, which showed the pace is there. In Moto 2, a crash pushed me down the field, and I finished 15th for 10th overall. It’s not where I want to be or where I feel I belong. I’ve got work to do to claim back points and get back in the fight for the championship. Eyes forward to High Point.”

Said Gordon:

“I was 11th overall at Thunder Valley. I’m stoked on the second moto, and there were definitely a lot of positives to take from the weekend. I’m excited to keep building these next few weekends.”

Said Dudney:

“The day was good, overall. Qualifying was all right. I need to work on that a little bit more, but the first moto was good. Then the second moto, I got a bad start, and just tried to push my way up there. Overall, there are a lot of positives to take away, and I'm happy with it.”

Said Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 team general manager: