High Point Raceway has served as one of the pillars of the Pro Motocross Championship across six different decades. The venue hugs the Mason-Dixon Line, sitting on the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with a track composed of rolling terrain surrounded by a natural amphitheater, providing some of the best spectator sight lines in the entire series. The track itself is a favorite amongst racers, with constant shifts in elevation, highly technical jumps and rhythm sections, on and off-camber corners, and ample passing opportunities. The abundance of green surrounding the track, along with meticulous landscaping, has bestowed High Point with the tag of “Country Club of Motocross.” Additionally, its longstanding tradition as the sport’s own unique Father’s Day celebration makes High Point one of the most anticipated stops on the championship calendar every summer.

Founded in Tuscany in 1977, the same year as the first High Point National, UFO Plast is one of the motorcycle industry’s most highly regarded brands worldwide, despite a relatively subdued presence in America. However, through its year-old partnership with the SMX World Championship, the Pro Motocross Championship, and the High Point National, that domestic profile has grown significantly. UFO’s fingerprint on the Pro Motocross Championship has quickly become one of the most recognizable elements of the races, with the trademark white track markers that line each layout, defining the boundaries of each racetrack. This distinctive on-track identity has contributed to building the brand’s awareness in the United States, a market UFO recognizes as a vital component of the company’s future.

As part of its embrace as title partner of the High Point National, and SMX as a whole, UFO Plast is currently offering savings of up to 50% on plastic parts. Additionally, all orders with a minimum of $98 receive free shipping.

On the racetrack, the uncertainty surrounding Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence coming into the summer has seemingly been erased on the heels of back-to-back 1-1 performances and his newfound position as the 450SMX Class points leader entering High Point. While his foot and ankle injury is still in the midst of a long recovery, it appears to do little to slow Lawrence down thus far. A big victory this past weekend at Thunder Valley resulted in a 14-point swing with older brother and Honda HRC Progressive teammate Hunter Lawrence, with eight points now separating them. Adding to Jett’s momentum surge is a three-year unbeaten streak in the premier class at High Point and a four-year winning reign that dates back to his final season in the 250SMX Class. Saturday’s return to Pennsylvania is poised to serve as the next chapter of the Lawrence versus Lawrence sibling rivalry, but Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan continues to make strides in his competitiveness each week and could also factor into the battle for victory.

Over in the 250SMX Class, an excitingly chaotic start to the season has produced three different winners in three races and has been defined by division-wide struggle to find consistency. The parity has made each gate drop even more unpredictable and has fostered a tight three-rider battle atop the standings. The Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen, the first two overall winners of the summer, are in a share of the points lead heading into High Point, which will provide the rare opportunity to see two bikes with red plates next to one another in the same pit. Lurking just six points back in third is Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda, who became the third different winner this past weekend. Perhaps the most unique factoid heading into High Point is back-to-back races in which the overall winner failed to win a moto.

Complementing the action of the 450SMX and 250SMX classes will be the third round of the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX). Reigning back-to-back champion Lachlan Turner has been perfect thus far aboard her Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha with two 1-1 performances. However, Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon has become the thorn in Turner’s side, leading every moto thus far and giving the champ arguably her toughest challenge to date. The visit signifies the WMX’s anticipated return to High Point for the first time since the 2024 season.

The UFO Plast High Point National will get underway this Saturday, June 20, with on-track action starting at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 9:15 a.m. PT / 12:15 p.m. ET before the gate drops on motos at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Comprehensive live streaming coverage from High Point will air exclusively on Peacock, beginning with Race Day Live at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET before coverage of the motos gets underway at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.