Round 2 of WMX Takes Place This Weekend at Thunder Valley National, Lotte van Drunen Set to Race

The following press release is from the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony:

2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Gets World Champion Boost Ahead of Thunder Valley Round

Impending Arrival of World Champion Lotte Van Drunen Injects More Excitement into Must-See WMX Round from Thunder Valley

Second Stop of 2026 Season Poised to be Most Competitive Race Yet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a thrilling opening round, the 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) received an added jolt of excitement with this week’s breaking news that reigning back-to-back FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion Lotte Van Drunen will make the overseas journey to compete against stars of the WMX. The 18-year-old Dutch phenom will join the fray starting this weekend, at the second round from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, as part of the Toyota Thunder Valley National Presented by American Petroleum Institute.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lotte Van Drunen to the U.S. to compete in the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony. The opportunity to add a two-time World Champion into the mix serves as yet another milestone for this series and is a testament to the talent of our athletes,” said Christina Denney, WMX Director. “This is confirmation that the world is watching WMX and it’s incredibly rewarding to know we’re building a championship that the most elite racers from across the globe want to be a part of.”