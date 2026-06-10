Airoh Athletes Lucas and Sacha Coenen to Compete in Select Pro Motocross Rounds
The following press release is from Airoh USA:
AIROH ATHLETES LUCAS AND Sacha Coenen TO COMPETE IN SELECT AMA PRO MOTOCROSS ROUNDS
MXGP Championship Leaders Bring World-Class Talent and the Airoh Aviator III to America
Murrieta, California – Airoh USA is excited to announce that Lucas Coenen and Sacha Coenen, two of the most exciting young riders in international motocross, will compete in three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship beginning this weekend at Thunder Valley.
The Belgian twins arrive in the United States as championship contenders and race winners on the world stage. Lucas currently leads the MXGP World Championship and will compete in the 450-class wearing #104. His twin brother Sacha leads the MX2 World Championship and will line up in the 250-class wearing #109.
Both riders are coming off victories last weekend and will bring their momentum, speed, and international fan following to one of the most competitive motocross series in the world.
For Airoh USA, the appearance marks a significant moment as two of the brand’s premier athletes showcase the performance of the Airoh Aviator III in front of American fans.
“Having both Lucas and Sacha race in the United States is incredibly exciting for the sport and for the Airoh brand,” said Dennis Bloch, CEO of Airoh USA. “These are two of the fastest riders in the world, both leading their respective world championships, and both trusting the Aviator III at the highest level of competition.”
The Airoh Aviator III has become one of the most advanced off-road helmets available today, featuring Airoh’s proprietary AMS2 EVO (Airoh Multiaction Safety System), a full carbon fiber shell, exceptional ventilation, and lightweight performance designed for elite-level racing.
The Coenen brothers have become synonymous with the next generation of motocross excellence. Their appearance in AMA Pro Motocross creates a rare opportunity for American fans to witness two future stars of the sport competing against the best riders in the United States.
As global motocross continues to grow, the arrival of the Coenen brothers further strengthens the connection between MXGP and AMA Pro Motocross while highlighting the world-class athletes who trust Airoh protection every time they line up behind the gate.
The Airoh Aviator III is available now through authorized Airoh dealers nationwide.
Images courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo