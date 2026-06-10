Airoh Athletes Lucas and Sacha Coenen to Compete in Select Pro Motocross Rounds

The following press release is from Airoh USA:

AIROH ATHLETES LUCAS AND Sacha Coenen TO COMPETE IN SELECT AMA PRO MOTOCROSS ROUNDS

MXGP Championship Leaders Bring World-Class Talent and the Airoh Aviator III to America

Murrieta, California – Airoh USA is excited to announce that Lucas Coenen and Sacha Coenen, two of the most exciting young riders in international motocross, will compete in three rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship beginning this weekend at Thunder Valley.

The Belgian twins arrive in the United States as championship contenders and race winners on the world stage. Lucas currently leads the MXGP World Championship and will compete in the 450-class wearing #104. His twin brother Sacha leads the MX2 World Championship and will line up in the 250-class wearing #109.

Both riders are coming off victories last weekend and will bring their momentum, speed, and international fan following to one of the most competitive motocross series in the world.