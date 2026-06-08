Grant Baylor Wins Three Rider Down-to-the-Checkered Flag Watkins Glen International GNCC

In the 8 a.m. Amateur race it was Hunter Hawkinberry coming through to take the overall win and a win in the 4-Stroke C Lites class. Seven Henderson continued to push himself throughout the race that morning to take second overall and first in the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class. Rounding out the overall podium in third was Carson Gangler who also finished second in the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class.

The Bike Youth race also took place on Saturday afternoon after the Pro ATV’s finished up. It was an all-out battle once again at the front of the pack with Phillip Arnold and Bentley Saxon. Arnold would swap the lead with Saxon throughout the course of their race, but at the end of the day and as the checkered flag flew it was Arnold holding onto that number one spot. Arnold would come through to take his sixth Youth Bike Overall win of the season and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Saxon would hold on to finish second overall and in the class. Battling back to finish third overall on the day was 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class winner, Evan Porter. Ace Tokar would come through to finish third in the YXC1 class at round eight.

Maverick Boyer would come through to take the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win ahead of Jhenner Walker and Hunter Jones. Colton Propst earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, James Razor took the 85 (12-13) class win, Tripp Lewis earned the 8 (11) class win and Kane Morrison came through first in the 85 (7-10) class. Davey Fairfield earned the 65 (10-11) class win in New York, while Ryder Baricska came through to earn the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink would earn the 65 (7-8) class win. Vaida Lavergne earned her seventh win of the season in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, and in the Girls 85 (7-13) class it was Aubrey Tsakanikas earning the win while Jhorjie Walker earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Ryder Spry took home a win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to New York’s Darius Ham who raced in the Vet B class on Sunday afternoon. Darius joined the United States Army in 2015 as a 15U Chinook Helicopter mechanic, as he was assigned to the 160th Task Force, widely known as the Night Stalkers, and was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Darius became a flight engineer where he was deployed 10. Times to various locations in the Middle East and Africa, accumulating roughly 1,500 flight hours. He left in 2022 for flight school at Fort Rucker and became a UH60M Black Hawk helicopter pilot, as he completed the school in July 2023, he then moved to Fort Drum. Darus deployed with Fort Drum to Iraq for nine months in 2024 and returned in February of 2025. Darius is now scheduled to deploy in the beginning of 2027 and return to the Middle East. Darius received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping Spree certificate, a commemorative Moto Hero challenge coin and an American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag & Sign Co. along with a gift certificate to their online store. GNCC Racing thanks you for your service Darius!

After an exciting inaugural visit to Watkins Glen International, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series will now turn its attention to one of the most iconic events on the schedule, the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia, June 26-28, 2026. Known for its rugged mountain terrain, elevation changes and challenging conditions, Snowshoe consistently provides some of the toughest and most memorable racing of the season. With championship battles continuing to heat up across all classes, riders and fans alike can look forward to another action-packed weekend of GNCC Racing as the series heads to the mountains for Round 9 of the 2026 season.