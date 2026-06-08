Grant Baylor Wins Three Rider Down-to-the-Checkered Flag Watkins Glen International GNCC

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Championship is having an awesome season in the woods here on the East Coast. The first ever Watkins Glen International GNCC took place at the sportscar facility, and we had an all-out drag race down to the checkered flag!
After three hours of racing, bothers Grant Baylor and Steward Baylor Jr. were battling with Liam Draper in what was a sprint to the checkered flag, as Grant Baylor came out on top. Draper came through second as Steward Baylor Jr. was third.
After his fourth second-place finish of the season, Draper actually takes over the overall championship lead, which was held by Jordan Ashburn for a few weeks. Ashburn became the first rider to earn two wins on the season and held the points lead until his 13th at Watkins Glen gave Draper P1 in the championship. Defending champion Ben Kelley finished fourth as Grant Davis rounded out the top five.
The full GNCC series press release is below:
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Baylor
|02:57:40.851
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:57:41.838
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Steward Baylor
|02:57:42.258
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Ben Kelley
|02:57:51.330
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|5
|Grant Davis
|02:57:53.428
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
AMSOIL Watkins Glen International: Motorcycle Race Report
Kawasaki's Grant Baylor Earns First Overall at Round Eight
Grant Baylor (Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green) battled through the New York terrain to earn the inaugural AMOSIL Watkins Glen International GNCC overall win.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, wrapped up its inaugural AMSOIL Watkins Glen International GNCC with an exciting weekend of racing at the legendary Watkins Glen International in New York. Marking the series’ first visit to the Empire State since 2019 and its first-ever event at the iconic motorsports’ facility, the weekend brought together 2,430 off-road racers from across the world for a historic round of competition. From intense battles at the front of the pro ranks to standout performances across the amateur and youth divisions, the inaugural Watkins Glen GNCC delivered a memorable debut on the GNCC Racing schedule.
On Sunday afternoon, the pro bike race delivered a thrilling fight to the finish, with Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green's Grant Baylor, AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper and Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green's Steward Baylor Jr. battling at the front of the pack throughout the day. The trio pushed one another across the challenging New York course, trading momentum as they navigated the legendary Watkins Glen terrain and kept the overall win within reach until the final moments. With each rider refusing to give an inch, the race quickly became one of the most exciting battles of the weekend.
When the checkered flag flew, it was Grant Baylor who emerged with the historic first pro bike overall victory at Watkins Glen International. Draper crossed the line second, while Steward Baylor completed the podium in third, with all three riders finishing less than a second apart from one another. The incredibly close finish showcased the intensity and talent at the front of the GNCC Racing field and set the tone for what will surely be a memorable new stop on the series schedule.
“Man, this feels - I don’t know how to feel - it feels awesome,” said Grant Baylor. “I came into the season not even with a ride, so this one is for all the guys who didn’t believe in me, I still got it, so I told you guys I still had it and here’s the proof. It was an awesome day out here; I love the terrain up here in New York and I’ve been missing coming up here the last few years. Some really good technical terrain, I was able to come through the pack, and I have been struggling to do that all year – just struggling to get the bike off the line, this race today was awesome these guys did a really good job with the trail and made for some good racing out there.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|153
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|145
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|131
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|130
|5
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|124
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley was a major factor in the battle for the overall win throughout much of the inaugural Watkins Glen International GNCC, spending the middle portion of the race out front and setting the pace for the lead group. Kelley looked comfortable on the New York course as he worked his way into the top position and controlled the race for several laps while fending off pressure from the riders behind him. However, as the race entered its final laps, the lead pack continued to intensify the battle at the front, and Kelley was unable to mount the late-race charge needed to stay with the eventual podium finishers. Despite a determined effort, he crossed the finish line fourth overall after leading a significant portion of the race.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis put himself in contention early on in New York, battling among the leaders as the front-runner’s traded positions throughout the opening laps. Davis showcased impressive speed on the new challenging course, running near the front of the field and remaining in the mix as the race began to take shape. His strong start kept him within striking distance of the lead group and positioned him well for a solid finish. Although he was unable to match the late-race pace of the riders battling for the podium, Davis remained steady through the final laps and crossed the finish line fifth overall.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan continued his strong XC2 250 Pro campaign at the inaugural Watkins Glen International GNCC, finishing sixth overall while also earning his third class win of the season. Riordan put together a steady and determined ride on the challenging New York course, keeping himself near the front of the overall running order while managing the pace of the XC2 field. His ability to remain composed and consistent throughout the race helped him secure another important class victory, further strengthening his position as one of the riders to beat in the XC2 250 Pro division.
Morning Duck Racing/JDP Suspension/Mooser Racing’s Ryder Lafferty turned in another strong performance at the inaugural Watkins Glen International GNCC, battling through the demanding New York course to earn a seventh overall finish and sixth in the XC1 Open Pro class. Lafferty remained competitive throughout the race, keeping himself within the lead group while navigating the challenging terrain and ever-changing race conditions. His consistency and determination paid off as he secured another solid result against a stacked XC1 field, continuing to build momentum as the GNCC Racing season heads into its next round.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino and Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Jhak Walker completed the XC2 250 Pro podium at the inaugural Watkins Glen International GNCC after battling near the front of the class throughout the race. Both riders kept themselves firmly in contention as they navigated the challenging New York terrain, exchanging positions and maintaining a strong pace while chasing the class leaders. Their consistency and determination allowed them to remain among the top XC2 competitors from the opening laps all the way to the finish.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|02:57:55.178
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Jason T Tino
|02:58:58.633
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|3
|Jhak Walker
|02:59:00.019
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|4
|Brody Johnson
|03:02:18.695
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Gavin Simon
|03:06:15.438
|Bennington, VT
|Husqvarna
When the checkered flag flew, Tino secured second in the XC2 250 Pro class while also earning an impressive eighth overall finish on the day. Walker followed closely behind, rounding out the XC2 podium in third and finishing ninth overall. The duo's strong rides not only secured valuable championship points but also highlighted the depth of talent within the XC2 ranks, with both riders placing inside the overall top ten at GNCC Racing's first-ever event at Watkins Glen International.
GNCC Racing veteran Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang added another solid result to his lengthy career resume at the inaugural Watkins Glen International GNCC, battling through the demanding New York course to secure a top-10 overall finish. Strang relied on his experience and consistency throughout the race, steadily working his way through the field while managing the challenging conditions and fast pace set by the leaders. When the checkered flag flew, Strang crossed the line 10th overall, showcasing the determination and racecraft that have made him one of the most respected veterans in GNCC Racing history.
Earning the Top Amateur Honors at the inaugural AMSOIL Watkins Glen International GNCC was Cooper Jones as he came through 16th overall on the day and had also earned himself the 250 A class win. Hunter Smith crossed the line 17th overall on the day, making him second atop the Top Amateur podium and second in the 250 A class. Lane Whitmer rounded out the Top Amateur podium as he pushed for an 18th overall finishing position in New York and third in the 250 A class.
In the WXC class it was AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald who put together a commanding performance in the 10 a.m. race to earn the WXC class victory at the Watkins Glen. McDonald maintained a strong pace throughout the event, navigating the challenging New York terrain with consistency and confidence to secure the top spot on the podium. Behind her, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards kept the pressure coming as she battled hard for second place, turning in another solid ride while remaining among the class frontrunners from start to finish. Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede faced adversity early in the race after suffering a crash, but the WXC defending champion refused to back down. Steede regrouped and charged back through the field, overcoming the setback to hold onto third place in the class and complete the WXC podium after a determined effort.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|02:07:46.459
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:08:00.679
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:15:42.918
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:18:42.197
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:21:04.550
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
In the 8 a.m. Amateur race it was Hunter Hawkinberry coming through to take the overall win and a win in the 4-Stroke C Lites class. Seven Henderson continued to push himself throughout the race that morning to take second overall and first in the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class. Rounding out the overall podium in third was Carson Gangler who also finished second in the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class.
The Bike Youth race also took place on Saturday afternoon after the Pro ATV’s finished up. It was an all-out battle once again at the front of the pack with Phillip Arnold and Bentley Saxon. Arnold would swap the lead with Saxon throughout the course of their race, but at the end of the day and as the checkered flag flew it was Arnold holding onto that number one spot. Arnold would come through to take his sixth Youth Bike Overall win of the season and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Saxon would hold on to finish second overall and in the class. Battling back to finish third overall on the day was 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class winner, Evan Porter. Ace Tokar would come through to finish third in the YXC1 class at round eight.
Maverick Boyer would come through to take the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win ahead of Jhenner Walker and Hunter Jones. Colton Propst earned the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win, James Razor took the 85 (12-13) class win, Tripp Lewis earned the 8 (11) class win and Kane Morrison came through first in the 85 (7-10) class. Davey Fairfield earned the 65 (10-11) class win in New York, while Ryder Baricska came through to earn the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink would earn the 65 (7-8) class win. Vaida Lavergne earned her seventh win of the season in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, and in the Girls 85 (7-13) class it was Aubrey Tsakanikas earning the win while Jhorjie Walker earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Ryder Spry took home a win in the Trail Rider (7-15) class.
The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to New York’s Darius Ham who raced in the Vet B class on Sunday afternoon. Darius joined the United States Army in 2015 as a 15U Chinook Helicopter mechanic, as he was assigned to the 160th Task Force, widely known as the Night Stalkers, and was stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Darius became a flight engineer where he was deployed 10. Times to various locations in the Middle East and Africa, accumulating roughly 1,500 flight hours. He left in 2022 for flight school at Fort Rucker and became a UH60M Black Hawk helicopter pilot, as he completed the school in July 2023, he then moved to Fort Drum. Darus deployed with Fort Drum to Iraq for nine months in 2024 and returned in February of 2025. Darius is now scheduled to deploy in the beginning of 2027 and return to the Middle East. Darius received a $250 AMSOIL Shopping Spree certificate, a commemorative Moto Hero challenge coin and an American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag & Sign Co. along with a gift certificate to their online store. GNCC Racing thanks you for your service Darius!
After an exciting inaugural visit to Watkins Glen International, the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series will now turn its attention to one of the most iconic events on the schedule, the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia, June 26-28, 2026. Known for its rugged mountain terrain, elevation changes and challenging conditions, Snowshoe consistently provides some of the toughest and most memorable racing of the season. With championship battles continuing to heat up across all classes, riders and fans alike can look forward to another action-packed weekend of GNCC Racing as the series heads to the mountains for Round 9 of the 2026 season.