Setting the tone early in the day helps a riders confidence heading into the motos, where Jett pulled the holeshot in moto one and opened up a big lead over Haiden Deegan and his brother Hunter Lawrence, who eventually got around Deegan for second. Then in the second moto, Hunter pulled the holeshot with Jett in second, only for the race to be red flagged due to Justin Cooper who went down hard on the opening lap. Cooper Webb pulled the holeshot in the restart, but the brothers made quick work of him. However, the roles were reversed after the restart with Jett in the lead and Hunter in second.

“Obviously it's my brother, I know him very, very well," Jett said on the start of moto two. "If we try to set a good pace to start with, he’s going to try and be there the entire race and it's going to be hard to break him to both get a good flow and it's going to be a long moto. So, I thought if I could spend those first 15 minutes where I can find a flow where I am using the least amount of energy, I knew if he was there trying to make a pass, I would use a little more. Because obviously I knew this track was kind of one lined, like he was saying earlier it's a prick to try and pass on. I thought if I could do that, and then halfway if I could do just one really fast lap and try to get a gap on him and just try to break him a little in a way. Or to get a gap and try to pull away and thankfully it did because if not I really had nothing else to try and pull on him. But it worked out and I just tried to push to get more and more of a gap because he doesn’t give up through the whole moto. Was able to get more of a gap and made a few mistake and got a little sketchy so I was like, ‘All right just gonna back it down a smidge in a few spots.’ And was able to get the win in that last one so I was happy with it.”

Jett was visibly happier this week after getting his first win of 2026, but he wanted to make it clear that just because his ankle is good enough to win, does not mean it's good.

“I wouldn’t say my ankles great, it still hurts," Jett said. "Like I said earlier, I think this track kind of helps, I could manage my foot, Pala just had too many obstacles for my foot. It was a good day, felt what it was like to be back on pole in second quali, and first one had a really really good flow where I didn’t have to push too crazy and was able to get a bit of a gap and just keep taking my lines. Like Hunter was saying earlier when you get out front you can kind of take your lines and you almost ride with less energy. Yeah, it was a good day and I am happy I was able to go 1-1 like how I used to. And gives me some confidence going into the rest of the season. Because honestly, I didn’t know how my foot was going to be.”