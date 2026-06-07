The 450 class in Pro Motocross took a hit when Eli Tomac went out in round one. Then Jorge Prado had bike problems at Hangtown in round two, Aaron Plessinger's day ended early, Chase Sexton has had ups and downs, literally, and more. The field is still deep, though, and the battles reflect it. At Hangtown, RJ Hampshire had a huge battle with Dylan Ferrandis, and Ferrandis got the better of it with fourth overall (Hampshire was sixth). Ferrandis battled his teammate Justin Barcia, too!

Still a solid weekend for RJ, and Barcia made big strides since round 1. Here's what they said after the event.

Racer X: RJ, kind of a weird track today, but let’s start with that battle in the first moto with you and Dylan Ferrandis. I can’t believe how long you two went at it, it was the longest battle I’ve seen in a long time!

RJ Hampshire: Yeah, it was a dog fight there. We were battling hard. I had him passed a few times and he got me back. I was out of tearoffs pretty early so I was doing a bunch of wipes. I’d stay back a little bit, then make a push and try to get him. I was really fired up, he almost put me into a pole, and he put me off the track again on the last lap. All in all I felt good, I had a bit more fight in the first moto. It was a fun battle, I just wish I would have gotten him at the end.

I saw you go off the track in that top corner up there, is that what you’re talking about?

That was the least of my worries. He put me off the track on the last lap, but on the Fly 150 [triple] he almost put me into the pole going off the face of it.

That would have been bad.

I had to check up and I cased the crap out of it. But yeah, it was a good battle.