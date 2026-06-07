The 57th annual Hangtown Motocross Classic went down over the weekend and the action was superb. Levi Kitchen broke through for a win, there was a huge pileup in the second 250 Moto, Jett Lawrence was back to his dominant self, and a whole lot more happened that left us full of questions. To help us understand the action we sent our questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.
There have been years when rice hulls weren’t worked into the soil at Hangtown, but this year they were back. How did that affect the way the track developed throughout the day?
The track was a bit harder and faster than most years. The big tell is what the soil is like in qualifying practice. The better it is, the worse the dirt will be in the second moto. With temps in the 90’s during the week, I think it was just hard to get moisture accumulated in the dirt. There were softer sections that remained “softish,” but walking around the track after the final moto, it was far from soft and supple. Hangtown is just always going to end up hard and slick if not flooded in the morning.
On the subject of the track, what’d you think about how it shaped up? Some riders felt it wasn’t as rough as in past years, others thought it was very choppy. What about the track would make different riders have these differing viewpoints?
I think certain sections were both but this was not a brutally rough track, overall. The chop was in the hard packed sections that got sharp bumps, the bikes wanting to deflect off those. The track crew did a great job of staying on top of things but I didn’t feel this was anywhere near the roughest version of Hangtown.
Lala Turner ran down Charli Cannon in the first WMX moto on Friday from quite a ways back, but when she passed Cannon in the second moto on Saturday she wasn’t able to gap her. What was the difference?
The track was much different on Friday than Saturday so maybe that played into Turner’s hands. It was far rougher and drier on Saturday and I think Cannon looked a little better in the more difficult conditions where Turner has great raw speed. Just different strengths, maybe?
There was a gigantic pileup in the first turn in the second 250 moto. Did you see what triggered it?
The catalyst was Seth Hammaker, unfortunately. He nearly high-sided over a Yamaha to his outside, which started a domino effect toward the outside. This is a very common occurrence at Hangtown, as the entry speed to that corner is exceptionally fast. I couldn’t tell what started the crash to the inside but I am wondering if Hammaker’s recoil back toward the inside also started that. What a chaotic sequence of events.
Well, speaking of Hammaker, after winning his first ever national last week he went out and dominated the first moto at Hangtown, then salvaged a podium finish after that first-turn crash in the second moto. What is different about his riding this summer that’s allowing him to achieve these results?
He’s basically just been able to carry over his skills to Pro Motocross where it hadn’t fully happened in the past. Whether or not he wins this title, he has proven that he’s the real deal now and will be a factor every weekend moving forward. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, too.
Jo Shimoda and Nick Romano had a huge battle in the first moto, with Shimoda struggling to get by Romano lap after lap. Was this track hard to pass on, or was Romano just riding that well?
The track was hard to pass on but also, Romano was blocking like he was the starting left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. I would have been angry if I was Shimoda (he was) but that’s racing sometimes. It was very close to being a bit overboard but that’s all opinion on what’s defensive racing and what’s too much. I don’t love the swerving back and forth so much, but I do understand Romano’s urgency to resurrect his career. He likely doesn’t care what anyone thinks other than Mitch Payton.
Jett Lawrence was good last week, but he was amazing at Hangtown, where he went 1-1. Were you surprised he was this much better just one week later?
Yes, yes, and yes. I thought this would be a slow burn to improve. He just looked so far from able to push to his potential. This was a quick turnaround on his form. He did mention that this track was easier on his ankle than last week so maybe we have to measure the enthusiasm going into a difficult Thunder Valley round but for one round, he was Jett again. What an absolute freak show that guy is when he’s right.
Hunter Lawrence waited until deep in the first moto to pass Haiden Deegan, but when he did he immediately dropped him. Why do you think he waited that long to pull the trigger?
I don’t think he was waiting on purpose. Deegs was riding really well and keeping Jett honest. Once Jett started to build a gap, I think that naturally dragged Hunter forward, too. There is no part of me that thinks Hunter was content to sit behind Deegs for half the race. Sometimes you’re just subject to the situation you’re in. Deegs is much better than a week ago, though. That’s a notable improvement.
RJ Hampshire and Dylan Ferrandis may have had the longest, most intense battle of all time in the first 450 moto. What’s it like to be in locked in a death duel for that long?
I wasn’t able to watch it very closely as the cameras were on the racing near the front but I have been in that type of battle before. It really comes down to who it’s with. If it’s equal levels of hierarchy, it’s all good. If one rider is perceived much better than the other, the “better” rider will likely be furious as to how it’s going. Shimoda/Romano would fit this bill. It’s thrilling for the underdog but the favorite in the battle is likely punching air inside his helmet. Ferrandis/RJ feels somewhat even so they likely wanted to get past each other but it wouldn’t be a triggering event like some others.