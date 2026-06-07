"Yeah, for sure, big progress.” Ferrandis Delivers Historic Result for Ducati with Fourth at Hangtown
The following is a press release from Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing
Corona, CA – May 9, 2026 — The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team continued its upward trajectory at Round 2 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, where Dylan Ferrandis delivered a landmark performance aboard the Ducati Desmo450 MX, earning the best overall finish to date in the US for both the motorcycle and the team in AMA Pro Motocross competition.
The Hangtown Motocross Classic showcased the progress made by the entire program, with Ferrandis charging to a season-best result and Justin Barcia demonstrating the speed and potential of the Desmo450 MX with another pair of strong starts and improved overall result on the day.
Ferrandis was a force in Moto 1, battling inside the top ten from the opening lap and steadily working his way forward. After moving into sixth early, the Frenchman remained under constant pressure while continuing to push ahead, eventually securing fourth place with just two laps remaining.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|4 - 6
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Barcia lined up alongside his teammate through the opening lap, with the duo running seventh and eighth early in the race. Despite losing a few positions during the moto, Barcia fought hard to remain inside the top ten and crossed the line in tenth. Moto 2 saw another impressive launch from Barcia, who quickly positioned himself inside the top five on the opening lap, with Ferrandis close behind. Ferrandis once again displayed consistency and determination, fending off challengers throughout the moto to secure sixth place. Barcia battled through the demanding conditions and held on for another top-ten finish, highlighting continued progress with the motorcycle and setup.
The results marked a significant milestone for the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, reflecting the hard work, development, and determination invested by both riders and crew as the all-new motocross program continues to evolve.
Barcia's performance was especially encouraging considering the limited time he has spent testing and racing aboard the Desmo450 MX this season. Each weekend continues to provide valuable experience as he and the team refine the package across varying track conditions.
"Yeah, it was a challenging day for sure. We have been testing and we made improvements today,” said Barcia. “Was it a struggle today? Yes, but all in all we made improvements and had really great starts. We got a top 10, just snuck it in, but progress is progress. Last weekend was a 17th, this weekend it's a 10th, so if we can keep moving that quickly, we'll be up front before you know it."
Ferrandis was equally encouraged by the gains made between the opening round at Pala and Hangtown, crediting the team's rapid development and growing confidence in the motorcycle.
"Yeah, for sure, big progress,” said Ferrandis. “I told the team when I rode this bike the first time, I said this bike is really capable of good things. We just need to figure it out, and this week after Pala we did. It was a good improvement today. We didn't touch the bike today, and I think when you do that, that's really good and shows confidence. I was always right there in that top five or six position and battling, and I gave everything on the track."
With momentum building and valuable lessons learned, the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team now turns its attention to Round 3 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Thunder Valley in Colorado, aiming to continue its rapid progression and challenge further toward the front of the field.