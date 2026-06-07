Barcia lined up alongside his teammate through the opening lap, with the duo running seventh and eighth early in the race. Despite losing a few positions during the moto, Barcia fought hard to remain inside the top ten and crossed the line in tenth. Moto 2 saw another impressive launch from Barcia, who quickly positioned himself inside the top five on the opening lap, with Ferrandis close behind. Ferrandis once again displayed consistency and determination, fending off challengers throughout the moto to secure sixth place. Barcia battled through the demanding conditions and held on for another top-ten finish, highlighting continued progress with the motorcycle and setup.

The results marked a significant milestone for the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, reflecting the hard work, development, and determination invested by both riders and crew as the all-new motocross program continues to evolve.

Barcia's performance was especially encouraging considering the limited time he has spent testing and racing aboard the Desmo450 MX this season. Each weekend continues to provide valuable experience as he and the team refine the package across varying track conditions.

"Yeah, it was a challenging day for sure. We have been testing and we made improvements today,” said Barcia. “Was it a struggle today? Yes, but all in all we made improvements and had really great starts. We got a top 10, just snuck it in, but progress is progress. Last weekend was a 17th, this weekend it's a 10th, so if we can keep moving that quickly, we'll be up front before you know it."