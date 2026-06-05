There's lots going on out here for everyone, with the first WMX moto and press day, plus all of the usual Friday activities and meetings, so let me turn this over to the guys...

Hunter (Matthes)

We had Hunter Lawrence on the PulpMX Show Monday night after his dominating day at Fox Raceway, and one of the things he talked about was how he and his brother are not going to be doing the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in October, nor the Paris SX and AUS-X Open in November, or anything this off-season. They've done all of them the last two years, and it's definitely understandable from their end. I would never judge someone for skipping the MXoN; it's a lot of work, no real money (the riders usually end up spending money out of their pockets), and it does add to the calendar.

The other off-season SXs are less pressure and stress for sure, but they also take 5-6 days out of your off-season each time. And with 31 events already on the calendar, that all counts. Hunter mentioned the Honda HRC Progressive team as well, as they don't do this all on their own; the crew works just as hard, away from their families, etc.

Plus, and I think this might be the biggest variable, the 2027 CRF450R is all-new, and yes, they've ridden it, but everyone at HRC is going to be wide-open getting this bike better, getting the parts made they need, and more.

LIVE SHOW (Matthes)

Tonight, not far from the Hangtown track, there's a bar called the El Dorado Grill, and myself, JT, and Weege will be hosting a live show there. It's free to attend, get there early to get a seat, and thanks to PCP Motorsport, Works Connection, GUTS Racing, and others for making it happen. Let's talk some Hangtown, make fun of Weege, and more!

Some Interesting Result Lines (DC)

Lots of cool little tidbits in the results from round one of the second half of 2026, so I thought we would devote a section to some of them here...

Fox Raceway was the third-ever Pro Motocross national for both Caden Dudney and Cole Davies, who finished second and third overall in the 250 class. In Dudney's case, his three career overall finishes are now 11-14-2; for Davies, his stat line reads 26-7-3. And for comparison's sake, in his first three outdoor nationals—and like Dudney and Davies, it was a couple races at the end of one season, and then the following year's opener—Haiden Deegan's line reads 31-13-2.

And Dudney's 6-4 moto scores for second overall were interesting in their own right, as he was not even on the podium in either moto! The 34 points he scored for second overall is one of the lowest for a runner-up we ever remember seeing. As a matter of fact, three riders tied in points for second in the 250 class with 34 each: Dudney (6-4), Davies (3-8), and Levi Kitchen (1-13). And two riders were one point behind with 33: Julien Beaumer (11-2) and Jo Shimoda (4-7).

And remember this: Dudney might just become the last 16-year-old to reach an SMX podium. The minimum age is now 17 years old, but Caden was grandfathered in last year when he turned pro after Loretta Lynn's. And if you remember, next year the age moves up to 18 years old.

Off-road star Dante Oliveria of the FMF/KTM Factory Racing team entered the 450 class and was a very competitive 19-15 for 16th overall. He also won the FMF Hard-Charger Award for going from something like 38th to 15th.

The Fox Raceway event marked the first Pro Motocross race for Triumph as a 450 class participant. Danish rider Mikkel Haarup went 10-14 for 11th overall while teammate Jordon Smith went 15-23 for 20th overall.

And get this: there were 10 brands in the 450 class: Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, Ducati, Triumph, Beta.

A few photos by our own Mitch Kendra from the opener.