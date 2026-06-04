This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in Northern California for the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Hangtown Motocross Classic on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

And note, there will be one WMX moto on Friday and one WMX moto on Saturday!