Introducing the X Collection

This limited release is built around the iconic X from the Racer X Illustrated masthead. The new collection puts a modern spin on one of the most recognizable marks in motocross. We are always searching for new and creative ideas to incorporate into our clothing apparel. The goal was to create something that resonates with our fans, stays true to our brand, and introduce something a little different from our norm.

Fitment leans into modern trends featuring a high quality oversized heavyweight aesthetic. Quantities are limited, shop now before they sell out.

Available now in tees and heavyweight fleece.

For more information, visit racerxbrand.com.