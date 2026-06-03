Watch: 2026 WMX Season Preview Show
June 3, 2026, 2:25pm
Get ready for the Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) powered by Synchrony kickoff with our full WMX Preview Show—breaking down the riders to watch, key storylines, and everything you need to know before the gate drops at Hangtown.
Go beyond the race with official content from the SuperMotocross World Championship — the ultimate off-road motorcycle racing series combining Supercross and Pro Motocross.
* all times
Women's Motocross Championship Schedule
2026 WMX Schedule
- WMXHangtown WMX Friday, June 58:00 AM
- WMXThunder Valley WMX Friday, June 128:00 AM
- WMXHigh Point WMX Friday, June 198:00 AM
- WMXUnadilla WMX Friday, August 148:00 AM
- WMXBudds Creek WMX Friday, August 218:00 AM
- WMXIronman WMX Friday, August 288:00 AM