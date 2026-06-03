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France
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  1. Jeffrey Herlings
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  1. Guillem Farres
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Motocross
Fox Raceway
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450 Moto 1 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
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  1. Levi Kitchen
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MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
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Upcoming
WMX
Hangtown WMX
Fri Jun 5
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Upcoming
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
Sat Jun 6
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Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 6
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Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 7
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WMX
Thunder Valley WMX
Fri Jun 12
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Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 13
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Full Schedule

Watch: 2026 WMX Season Preview Show

June 3, 2026, 2:25pm
Crawfordsville, IN Ironman WMXWomen's Motocross Championship

Get ready for the Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) powered by Synchrony kickoff with our full WMX Preview Show—breaking down the riders to watch, key storylines, and everything you need to know before the gate drops at Hangtown.

Go beyond the race with official content from the SuperMotocross World Championship — the ultimate off-road motorcycle racing series combining Supercross and Pro Motocross.

* all times

Women's Motocross Championship Schedule

2026 WMX Schedule

WMX Schedule
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