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Photos from High Point Raceway Northeast Area Qualifier

Photos from High Point Raceway Northeast Area Qualifier

May 27, 2026, 6:45pm
Hurricane Mills, TN Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Loretta Lynn's)Amateur National Motocross Championship

Brandon Croney and our own Mitch Kendra were at High Point Raceway last weekend for the Northeast Area Qualifier for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch covering the racing all weekend long. They captured all the action, from practice to the pre- and post-race scenes to the racing and everything in between.

Here are some of their best photos from the weekend. Follow Brandon Croney on Instagram: @_hyperfocusimages and follow Mitch Kendra on X: @Mitch_Kendra.

Photos by Brandon Croney

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Photos by Mitch Kendra

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    IMG_2636-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2715-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2895 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3138-3 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3148-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3243 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3358 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3434-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3438-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3498 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3704 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3717-2-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3817 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4046 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4116-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4195 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4359 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4415 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4456-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4457 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4492-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4531 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4548 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4556-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4608 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4614 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4617 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4675 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4697 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4721 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4740 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4764 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4788 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4832 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4840 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4882 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4967 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4988-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3029 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3925-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2794-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3463 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4560-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3933-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4021 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4424-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4083-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2806 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4471 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2841 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4645 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3276-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3365-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3173-2-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2998 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2904-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4235-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3730 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4624-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_2679 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4890 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3898-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3268-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3906-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4452 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4729 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_5006 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3518 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_4727-2 Mitch Kendra
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    IMG_3611 Mitch Kendra
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