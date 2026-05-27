Brandon Croney and our own Mitch Kendra were at High Point Raceway last weekend for the Northeast Area Qualifier for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch covering the racing all weekend long. They captured all the action, from practice to the pre- and post-race scenes to the racing and everything in between.
Here are some of their best photos from the weekend. Follow Brandon Croney on Instagram: @_hyperfocusimages and follow Mitch Kendra on X: @Mitch_Kendra.
Photos by Brandon Croney
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Photos by Mitch Kendra
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