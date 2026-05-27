Like Malcolm Stewart, RJ Hampshire, and the other Rockstar Energy Husqvarna pro riders, SMX Next rider Landon Gibson is another individual impacted by the factory Husqvarna team shutting down at the end of 2026. Gibson's deal was up in September, although he had the opportunity to earn a two-year extension by incentives he said "were doable." However, now his deal will end and "he will be searching for a new ride" for 2027 and beyond.

Gibson said: "Yeah, I just got a call from my team manager one night and he was like, 'Look, like I want you to, you know, hear this from me before you see it. This is what has happened.' You know, it's just unfortunate the way it's laid out. Unfortunate for a few of us guys. But, no, we're just working through it and trying to make the best of it."

In this interview, Gibson also talks about his 2026 SMX Next - SX results, riding at the test track with Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Chase Sexton, and Justin Barcia, the Husqvarna news, and more.

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra