The Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship has one more weekend off before the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts May 30.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off until the round eight Watkins Glen International GNCC on June 6 and 7.

However, there is still racing to follow this weekend.

After a month off in their schedule, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is back in action this weekend with the round six MXGP of France. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com or catch the broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports on Sunday afternoon. The second MXGP moto will air live at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific, then will re-air at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific, followed by both the second motos for both the MX2 and the WMX Classes.

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