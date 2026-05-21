Brandon Croney was over at Pleasure Valley Raceway for the 2026 Dylan Slusser Memorial Race over the weekend. Croney captured all the action, from practice to the pre- and post-race scenes to the racing and everything in between.

Here are some of his best photos from the weekend. Follow Brandon Croney on Instagram: @_hyperfocusimages.

Make sure to click the images to view them in full size!