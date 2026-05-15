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How to Watch: Powerline Park GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Powerline Park GNCC TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 15, 2026, 6:00am
St Clairsville, OH Powerline ParkProgressive GNCC Racing

The 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is done and dusted, and we will have two weekends off before the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts May 30.

However, there is racing to watch this weekend, as the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action for the Powerline Park GNCC in St Clairsville, Ohio.

The Powerline Park GNCC will have both Saturday's amateur (9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific) and pro ATvs (2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific) as well as Sunday’s amateur bikes (8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew. 

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Powerline Park GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Times local to St Clairsville, Ohio (Eastern).

Friday, May 15, 2026

  • 9:00amGates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pmATV, eMTB, Bike Registration - all classes
  • 4:00pmProgressive eMTB Racing
  • 12:00amGates Close

Saturday, May 16, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am – 1:45pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, May 17, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00am Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45am Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Powerline Park GNCC

Powerline Park GNCC Race Center

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Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Grand National Cross Country Series

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Other Info

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

Powerline Park in St Clairsville, Ohio
Track Address: 69531 Lee Road St Clairsville OH 43950

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Map

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC Racing

2026 Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 126
2Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 110
3Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 99
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 96
5Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 88
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 135
2Jason T Tino Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 129
3Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 115
4Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 115
5Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 88
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 152
2Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 144
3Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 143
4Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 95
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 91
Full Standings
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