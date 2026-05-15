The 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is done and dusted, and we will have two weekends off before the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship starts May 30.
However, there is racing to watch this weekend, as the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is back in action for the Powerline Park GNCC in St Clairsville, Ohio.
The Powerline Park GNCC will have both Saturday's amateur (9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific) and pro ATvs (2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific) as well as Sunday’s amateur bikes (8 a.m. Eastern/5 a.m. Pacific) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also off this weekend. They will be back in action for the sixth round MXGP of France on May 24.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- GNCC
Powerline ParkSaturday, May 16
Race Day Schedule
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Times local to St Clairsville, Ohio (Eastern).
Friday, May 15, 2026
- 9:00amGates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pmATV, eMTB, Bike Registration - all classes
- 4:00pmProgressive eMTB Racing
- 12:00amGates Close
Saturday, May 16, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am – 1:45pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, May 17, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00am Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45am Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Powerline Park GNCC
Powerline Park GNCC Race Center
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Other Info
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
Powerline Park in St Clairsville, Ohio
Track Address: 69531 Lee Road St Clairsville OH 43950
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
Track Map
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|126
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|110
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|99
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|96
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|88
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|135
|2
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|129
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|115
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|115
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|88
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|152
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|144
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|143
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|95
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|91